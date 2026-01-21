Donald Trump Jokes “What The Hell Happened” To Emmanuel Macron—Why French Leader Wore Sunglasses Indoors?

Donald Trump has mocked Emmanuel Macron’s aviator sunglasses during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The French leader raised some eyebrows when he wore aviators indoors during his speech, and the POTUS couldn’t resist asking, “What the hell happened?”

The US president’s joke, aimed at Macron, drew laughter. However, underneath it is a much deeper and more serious conflict between the two countries over money, territory, and the future of the Western alliance.

Later that day, Macron’s office addressed Donald Trump’s question, explaining that he wore the sunglasses to protect his eyes after a burst blood vessel. The French leader graced a military event in southern France the previous week with noticeably red eye.

The sighting of Macron’s red eye caused a stir, but he dismissed it as “totally benign” and “completely insignificant.” It appears, however, that Donald Trump did not care about the explanation and moved on to what concerned him about France: the drug prices.

“President Macron…I watched him yesterday with those beautiful sunglasses…what the Hell happened?” I hope someone complies all the funny moments of President Donald Trump because, he will be MISSED!!😂😂😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/3sNmSyQS28 — AllLivesMatter (@Im91389331) January 21, 2026

For 30 years, the POTUS told the audience, France had been “screwing” the United States by refusing to raise the prices it charged Americans for prescription drugs. Trump went on to threaten Macron with consequences.

“If you don’t raise drug prices, I’m putting a 25 percent tariff on everything you’re selling to the United States. I’m putting a 100 percent tariff on your wines and champagnes,” Donald Trump said he told the French president.

Though that statement was delivered with a smile, it was still a threat, nonetheless. After his stern warning, Trump offered some praise. “I like him. I actually like him,” he said of Macron. “Hard to believe, isn’t it?”

In recent years, the relationship between the US and France has deteriorated rapidly. Macron has grown more defiant, warning that Donald Trump’s threats over Greenland are “fundamentally unacceptable.”

President Trump: I watched Emmanuel Macron yesterday with those beautiful sunglasses… WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED? Great leader, but those shades indoors? Come on! 😂 pic.twitter.com/TI2xJwGIfZ — Muhammad Ali Hassan Chughtai (@aianimation1992) January 21, 2026

Trump previously threatened European countries with 10 percent tariffs starting February 1 if they did not agree to let the United States take Greenland from Denmark. The rate will jump to 25 percent on June 1 unless a deal is reached.

Emmanuel Macron has warned that Europe might deploy its “trade bazooka”—an anti-coercion mechanism that European Union rules allow in extreme circumstances. “Can you imagine it? It’s crazy,” Macron said. “We could find ourselves in a situation where we use the anti-coercion mechanism for the very first time against the United States.”

He’s right. It would be historic. The EU has never used this tool against an ally. But Trump’s tactics are pushing them toward it.

Macron also made clear that France would not join Trump’s “Board of Peace” initiative, dismissing it as a replacement for the United Nations. Trump’s response was predictable. He told reporters that Macron wouldn’t join anyway because “he’s going to be out of office very soon.” Then he added, with dark humor, “I’ll put a 200 percent tariff on his wines and champagnes and he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join.”

‘Whatever you want, Donald, please’ – Trump imitates and mocks Macron on drug price negotiations pic.twitter.com/Kspu9t3I6k — Viory Video (@vioryvideo) January 6, 2026

It remains to be seen whether Trump’s use of tariffs as a threat will help him succeed in reshaping the world order. The outcome of this clash between two countries will determine if the Western alliance remains intact or fractures under the weight of Donald Trump’s transactional approach to power.