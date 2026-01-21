Trump Shocks Global Presser With ‘Breaking News’ on Rigged Election Claims, Teases Prosecution

President Donald Trump took a global platform on Wednesday to bring back his long-debunked claims that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was “rigged.” He told the audience at the World Economic Forum that people would soon face prosecution for what he called election misconduct.

Trump made these statements during a winding appearance in Davos, where he spoke to business leaders, policymakers, and the media from around the world. At one point, he broke from his prepared speech to announce what he termed “breaking news,” saying without proof that criminal cases were coming.

“It was a rigged election. Everybody now knows that,” Trump stated. “They found out, people will soon be prosecuted for what they did. It’s probably breaking news, but it should be.”

Trump once again claimed that his 2020 loss to former President Joe Biden was illegitimate, a statement consistently rejected by courts, election officials, and even his own administration at the time. Biden won the election by securing both the Electoral College and the national popular vote, results that all 50 states certified after many legal challenges failed.

Trump’s comments in Davos echoed language he has used for years while disputing the 2020 election results. He tied his election claims to complaints about the press, immigration, and election management, repeating a familiar theme that strong borders, elections, and media coverage are crucial for the country.

“You need strong borders, strong elections, and ideally, a good press,” Trump said. He then labeled news organizations as “very crooked” and “very biased,” claiming that negative coverage harms their credibility.

His remarks gained attention partly because of the setting. Trump’s participation in the World Economic Forum marked one of his most notable international events since he returned to office, showcasing his claims to a global audience of political and economic leaders.

Trump also suggested that the media has failed to recognize his electoral victories properly. “When I win in a landslide, a giant landslide, I won all seven swing states, won the popular vote, won everything, and I only get negative press,” he said, comments that contradict certified election records.

He did not specify any individuals or agencies that would be prosecuted, nor did he offer details on what actions would lead to such cases. The White House did not immediately clarify Trump’s remarks or state whether any investigations concerning the 2020 election are in progress.

Trump’s renewed emphasis on election conspiracies came after a long press conference on Tuesday in Washington before his departure for Davos, where he again questioned the 2020 election results. That event, like the remarks in Davos, included extended tangents and repeated grievances.

Election officials from both parties have repeatedly stated that the 2020 election was fair. Trump’s own attorney general at the time, William Barr, stated that the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have affected the outcome. Many Republican-led audits and reviews reached the same conclusion.

Despite these findings, Trump has continued to promote claims of a stolen election, which remain central to his political identity and messaging. Even some of his allies have publicly rejected these claims, and courts have punished attorneys who pushed them without evidence.

Trump’s comments in Davos quickly spread online and were rebroadcast by U.S. media covering the forum. No foreign leaders on the panel responded to his claims during the session.

As Trump continues his international trip, his remarks added another point of contention to a presidency already marked by intense debates over election integrity, media credibility, and the limits of executive power.