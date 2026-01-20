Donald Trump Reveals Private Message From ‘Friend’ Emmanuel Macron — Here’s What It Could Mean

President Donald Trump loves the spotlight, and his latest move has grabbed media attention once again. Trump shared a message from French President Emmanuel Macron questioning Trump’s actions on Greenland, as the administration intensifies efforts to control the territory. Donald Trump shared a screenshot on his Truth Social account late Monday night.

In a message, Macron had written:

“My friend, we are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland.”

He added, “I can set up a G7 meeting in Paris after Davos,” and offered, “I can invite the Ukrainians, Danes, Syrians, and Russians.” Trump did not say why he shared the message, only captioning it: “Note from President Emmanuel Macron of France.”

TIME magazine confirmed the message as authentic via verification from White House officials. Macron also proposed inviting Ukraine, Denmark, Syria, and Russia to side discussions and asked Trump to dinner in Paris before his U.S. return at the G7 meeting. While Macron often calls Trump his friend, some of their meetings have not gone well.

Still, their relationship is unpredictable. Trump has mocked the French leader in the past over political differences, so it remains unclear whether the friendship here is truly genuine at this point.

The timing of the invitation may clash with an emergency EU summit in Brussels, possibly exposing European divisions. France seeks to host the G7 to include the U.K. and Canada, and currently leads the group. The unexpected Paris dinner invitation at the end may be Macron’s way to tempt Trump, who is known to enjoy exclusive events. Though the results from this “dinner diplomacy” are unknown.

Trump also posted a separate message from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Greenland, in which Rutte said he was “committed to finding a way forward on Greenland.” “Greenland is critical for security,” Trump wrote Tuesday, adding he would meet with “various parties” on the issue while in Davos. “There can be no going back,” he said.

Before focusing on Greenland, Trump took over Venezuela as the U.S. military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, First Lady Cilia Flores, from their residence and flew them to New York under “Operation Absolute Resolve”.

Situated between North America and Europe, Greenland offers the U.S. an ideal site for missile detection, military surveillance, and monitoring Russian and Chinese activity.

Currently, both Denmark and Greenland have rejected Trump’s claims, and the dispute has strained relations with European allies and raised concerns about NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) unity.