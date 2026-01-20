President Donald Trump has explained why he chose to release private text messages from French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, saying the messages perfectly illustrated the gap between public criticism and private deference toward American leadership.

After macron published a call with Trump, trump published texts from macron. He apparently doesn’t understand the Greenland thing. pic.twitter.com/MpDFDyVGNp — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) January 20, 2026

Trump said the texts were sent just hours before world leaders were scheduled to gather at the World Economic Forum in Davos, underscoring what he described as a familiar pattern of foreign leaders relying on the United States behind closed doors while posturing publicly. He told the New York Post that releasing the messages was intentional and necessary to show Americans what is really said in private diplomatic exchanges.

“It just made my point,” Trump said of the messages. “They’re saying, ‘Oh gee, let’s have dinner, let’s do this, let’s do that.’ It just made my point.”

According to Trump, the timing of the messages was significant. He said the praise arrived as he was personally dealing with a serious and previously undisclosed international security crisis involving a prison break in Syria that threatened to unleash dangerous terrorists back into Europe.

“I did a great job. You know what I did? I stopped a prison break,” Trump said. “Oh, we did a good job with Syria. They had a prison break. European prisoners were breaking and I got it stopped. That was yesterday.”

Trump said the inmates involved were some of the most dangerous terrorists in the world, all European nationals being held in Syrian custody. He described working directly with Syrian authorities and the country’s new leadership to recapture the prisoners before they could escape.

🚨 JUST IN: French President Emmanuel Macron begs for more Chinese investment in Europe “China is welcome. What we need is more Chinese direct investment in Europe!” STOP RELYING ON CHINA! This is why Europe is WEAK and Trump is strong. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/kYTtW9VcsL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2026

“European terrorists were in prison. They had a prison break,” Trump said. “And working with the government of Syria and the new leader of Syria, they captured all the prisoners, put them back to jail, and these were the worst terrorists in the world, all from Europe.”

The president said the private messages he later released reflected that gratitude. In one text, Rutte praised Trump’s actions and pledged to publicly highlight them during media appearances at Davos. “Mr. President, dear Donald — what you accomplished in Syria today is incredible,” Rutte wrote. “I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can’t wait to see you.”

Trump said the warmth and praise in the messages contrasted sharply with public criticism from some European leaders, particularly on issues such as trade, defense spending, and his proposal for the United States to acquire Greenland. He noted that the outreach came after he warned that the U.S. would impose 10 percent tariffs, effective February 1, on eight European nations opposing the Greenland bid.

According to Trump, the texts revealed how quickly foreign leaders seek accommodation when faced with firm American leadership. He said the messages showed that behind closed doors, allies acknowledge U.S. power and rely on Washington to handle crises they cannot manage alone.

Critics accused Trump of violating diplomatic norms by releasing private communications, but the president dismissed those claims, noting the messages contained no classified information. White House officials said Trump has full authority to disclose such communications when he believes doing so serves the public interest.

Supporters argued the episode highlighted Trump’s direct approach to diplomacy, saying the release exposed what they view as hypocrisy among leaders who privately praise U.S. leadership while publicly distancing themselves for political reasons.

As debate over the disclosure continues, Trump has made clear he has no regrets. He said Americans deserve transparency about how global diplomacy actually functions — especially when U.S. leadership is quietly relied upon to stop international threats.

For Trump, the texts were not just personal messages, but proof of a broader reality: when crises erupt, allies turn to the United States — even if they are reluctant to admit it in public.