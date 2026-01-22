Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Bruises on Trump’s Hands With Parody Interview of His “Rotting Diseased Flesh”

Jimmy Kimmel is back at criticizing Donald Trump. The late-night host mocked the POTUS again by staging an interview with his “badly bruised” right hand during the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

For the unversed, last year, Trump sparked repeated concerns about his health after appearing in public with unusual bruises on his hand on multiple occasions. The White House stated that it was due to frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.

Kimmel marked the first anniversary of Trump’s second term with a skit that seemed to mock Trump’s bruised hands. The sketch started with the hand saying, “Hello, America. It’s me in the flesh, the rotting, diseased flesh.”

VISIBLE BRUISING ON TRUMP’S HAND SPARKS SPECULATION pic.twitter.com/3fA3fCBDlk — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) August 25, 2025

When the host pointed out the large “black and blue” mark on the hand, the latter responded, saying, “Oh, you can see that? Hold on. Let me apply some subtle foundation.”

Another hand then appeared off-screen and began covering the bruise with some orange-colored bronzer. Kimmel then called the move “powdering like a donut,” referring to how Trump has often been spotted wearing makeup that doesn’t match the color of his skin to allegedly cover his bruises.

Not just his hand, the skit also mocked POTUS’ overall health. At one point, Kimmel asked, “Can the president hear us right now?” The hand replied back, “No, no. He’s in an extremely important meeting that requires deep concentration and laser focus.”

“So he’s sleeping, is what you’re saying?” the late-night host responded. “That’s right. He’s sleeping like a baby hippo,” the hand then replied. Shortly after, the bruised hand was shown signing an executive order banning “handsgender” in school, a dig towards Trump’s many anti-trans policies.

The skit further intensified after a parody version of Secretary of State Marco Rubio was seen forcing a hot dog down the hand’s “mouth.” The hand could then be heard saying, “Call me Haitian, because I love eating dogs.”

For those unaware, the scene was a dig towards the POTUS’ racial attack against the Haitians in Ohio during his 2024 live presidential debates.

“In Springfield, Ohio, 20,000 illegal migrant Haitians have descended upon a town of 58,000 people, destroying their way of life. They’ve destroyed the place,” Trump said at the time, promising “large deportations” from Springfield, Ohio.

Jimmy Kimmel on the how he spent MLK Day: “I spent the whole day yesterday judging Trump on the content of his character and the color of his skin. Neither were good.” pic.twitter.com/Wa0igNObpz — LateNighter (@latenightercom) January 21, 2026

Previously, the White House explained the bruising on Donald Trump’s hands, stating that he meets “more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history.”

Also, he reportedly takes aspirin for his chronic venous insufficiency, which also contributes to the bruises. The condition has also reportedly caused his ankles to swell.

Last year, Trump claimed that he underwent an MRI. However, months later, he clarified that it was in fact a “scan.” Dr. Sean Barbabell, his physician, said that the scan was conducted to dismiss any “cardiovascular issues” in the President.