“Stop Gaslighting People”- Netizens Slam Karoline Leavitt’s “Piece of Ice” Spin on Trump’s Iceland Gaffe

Donald Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was all but eclipsed by a geographical blunder and a major one at that. The US President mixed up Greenland and Iceland multiple times during his speech. Netizens were quick to spot the oopsie and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt quickly defended her boss.

No he didn’t, Libby. His written remarks referred to Greenland as a “piece of ice” because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here. https://t.co/awRQO3eN3Y pic.twitter.com/pkAQysW06h — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 21, 2026

Karoline Leavitt went on to defend her boss, Trump’s Iceland-Greenland gaffe on social media. However, netizens were not utterly convinced by Karoline Leavitt’s justification.

Journalist Libbey Dean shared an X post that read, “During his @wef remarks, President Trump appeared to mix up Greenland and Iceland around three times.” To this, Karoline replied, “No he didn’t, Libby. His written remarks referred to Greenland as a ‘piece of ice’ because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here.” She attached a picture of a blob of ice along with it.

A section of the Internet headed to Karoline Leavitt’s comments section on X and dropped remarks such as “stop lying” and “If you’ll lie about this, you’ll lie about anything.” A third user argued, “We literally have it on video. Half the world saw it by now.”

Netizens refused to buy Karoline Leavitt’s theory. “He literally said Iceland many times,” read a comment on her post. Another one followed, “He literally said Iceland several times this morning when talking about Greenland, are you stupid or being purposefully ignorant?” Another said, “This is incredibly pathetic, even for you.”

Another user on X asked the White House Press Secretary to “Stop gaslighting people.” Some even churned out a few memes and wrote along with it, “They heard what he said, Karoline. We all did.” Similar thoughts echoed throughout the comments. One of them read, “Karoline. You are lying. Again. Stop. We heard it with our own ears!”

Mocking Karoline Leavitt’s justification, a netizen wrote jokingly, “He said piece of ice?” Some even schooled her about the picture she used, flagging, “Dear Ms. Leavitt, in the picture you shared, Greenland is the clearly visible brown and green landmass in the background, not the block of ice in front of it.”

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, here’s what Trump actually said: “I don’t know that they’d [NATO] be there for us. They’re not there for us in Iceland, that I can tell you. I mean, our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So, Iceland’s already cost us a lot of money. But that dip is peanuts compared to what it’s gone up,” Trump said at the event, for which he was trolled bigtime online.

Trump now confusing Greenland with Iceland multiple times pic.twitter.com/nDvufNVB6T — Acyn (@Acyn) January 21, 2026

Meanwhile, Karoline Leavitt, who clocked one year at The White House as a Press Secretary, documented her journey in a series of photos on Instagram. She captioned it, “1 year of the coolest job I could ever ask for: behind the scenes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karoline Leavitt Riccio (@karolineleavitt)

On the personal front, Karoline Leavitt, 28, and her husband Nicholas Riccio, 60, are expecting their second child together, a baby girl. She shared the news of her pregnancy in her Christmas post, in which she went on to thank Trump. “I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom,” a snippet of Karoline Leavitt’s post read.