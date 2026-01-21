NATO on the Brink — Donald Trump’s Greenland Gambit Could Shatter the Alliance Forever

President Donald Trump has been very vocal about acquiring Greenland over the past few weeks. He has made cryptic and concerning remarks about taking over the territory through a series of Truth Social posts and press conferences. At his most recent press briefing, Trump issued what many viewed as a daunting threat. The MAGA leader’s actions toward Greenland could potentially result in the permanent collapse of the NATO alliance.

The president was reportedly a special guest at a White House press conference hosted by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. According to reports, Trump went on a nearly two-hour monologue highlighting his administration’s economic accomplishments, electoral victories, and international affairs. Toward the end of his remarks, he finally opened the floor to questions.

Reporter: “How far are you willing to go to acquire Greenland?”

President Trump: “You’ll find out.” pic.twitter.com/xgF5LAYHyj — Department of State (@StateDept) January 21, 2026

A reporter echoed the thoughts of many concerned citizens and supporters with a direct question about acquiring Greenland. Trump had a three-word response, which he delivered in a serious tone: “You’ll find out…” Without further explanation, the POTUS moved on to the next question.

Netizens have called his vague statement a bad idea and slammed the move on X. One user wrote, “This is insane. Signed, every other country on the planet.” Another said, “Trump definitely wants to be impeached!” A third claimed, “Throughout history, whenever a U.S. president is in deep trouble, he starts a war to distract everyone.”

Similarly, a fourth claimed, “You are portraying a dictator who has invaded allies, which violates U.S. law.” Many others have criticized Trump’s vague threat toward Greenland. Experts have also voiced their disagreement with Trump’s desire to acquire the territory. According to Forbes, the cost of acquiring Greenland is reportedly a whopping $700 billion.

Trump 🇺🇸 doubles down on ‘owning’ Greenland 🇬🇱: ‘Whether they like it or not’

‘We can do it the easy way. But if not we ll do it the hard way’

‘If we [🇺🇸] own it [🇬🇱] we defend it’ International law is over Land theft & state gangsterism is normalised. pic.twitter.com/gBPcth3LQw — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) January 10, 2026

It’s very unlikely that Trump would actually shell out $700 billion for a country, but then again, he did say, “You’ll find out.” So the possibility isn’t completely gone. However, if Trump were to acquire the country by attacking it, his actions could trigger Article 5 of the NATO treaty.

Article 5 states that if one NATO ally is attacked, the move will be considered an attack against all other allies. In such a case, the allies can use any force necessary, including military action, to defend the attacked ally.

PolitiFact also cited a NATO expert’s response to Trump’s three-word warning about Greenland. Ivo Daalder, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO under Barack Obama, said that taking Greenland wouldn’t be much of a problem. However, it could cause irreversible damage.

President Trump said the US needs to have Greenland, not for critical minerals but for national security https://t.co/WgcbrtXXBq pic.twitter.com/iqJ3USkw36 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 23, 2025

Daalder recalled Trump’s reason for wanting Greenland, claiming it was for the sake of “national security.” The NATO expert criticized Trump’s justification, saying, “It indicates that the NATO security commitment is hollow and insufficient for its security.”

He also noted that the other 31 countries involved in the NATO treaty face far more urgent threats than the U.S., calling the situation “hardly reassuring.” Many are concerned about Trump’s warning regarding Greenland, questioning his game plan for its takeover and how far he would really be willing to go to get it.