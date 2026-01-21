Trump Roasted for Azerbaijan Gaffe, and Iceland-Greenland Mix-Up – Netizens Cringe Over “Another Awkward Moment”

US President Donald Trump and his geopolitical blunders are a match made in meme heaven. For those wondering why we brought this up today, the reasons are two-fold. Trump attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he ended up making multiple geopolitical oopsies.

The list of Trump’s blunders began with him mispronouncing Azerbaijan as “Aber-baijan” (true story). During his speech in Davos, Trump claimed that he ended eight wars, among them was one between Armenia and Azerbaijan. “I settled eight other wars. India-Pakistan, I settled other wars that were…Vladimir Putin called me, Armenia, Aber-Bajan,” Trump said.

Trump: “I settled 8 other wars … Aber-bajian” pic.twitter.com/TPP1KqmsGu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2026

Netizens were quick to link Trump’s oopsie moment to his reportedly deteriorating cognitive health. “He’s having dementia problems,” an X user wrote. Another one flagged it as “Alarming incoherence,” adding, “he sounds like an old man with no energy who has received drug injections to keep him standing on his feet.” Here’s what another user wrote: “He does not sound good.”

Users on X united in the comments section to roast Trump. “$100 Trump can’t find Azerbaijan on a map,” a user wrote. “Stopped 8 wars right before waking up from the dream,” another comment on the thread read.

Echoing similar sentiments, another netizen wrote, “Are these 8 wars in the room with you, grandpa?” Trump’s oopsie was met with questions from netizens. “Aber-Bijan. Where is that country?” asked one. “If you can’t say it, you never did it,” another comment read.

As Trump struggled to pronounce the country’s name appropriately, netizens on X had a field day. Case in point, these comments from users. “Basic rule of thumb is if you can’t name the countries, then you didn’t settle a war between them.” Another one added, “He still can’t pronounce the name of a country that he says he saved from war.” Another X user complained how Trump “can’t even read the countries’ names.”

The World Economic Forum saw Trump making another geopolitical blunder—a mix-up between Greenland and Iceland. “I don’t know that they’d [NATO] be there for us. They’re not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. I mean, our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So, Iceland’s already cost us a lot of money. But that dip is peanuts compared to what it’s gone up,” Trump said at the event.

Trump now confusing Greenland with Iceland multiple times pic.twitter.com/nDvufNVB6T — Acyn (@Acyn) January 21, 2026

The Internet never forgets, and neither did this netizen, who wrote: “Trump’s Greenland-Iceland mix-up today is like the Azerbaijan Albania/Armenia leaders caught laughing on a hot mic.” A little context for those who require one, back in October last year, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, and French President Emmanuel Macron were seen mocking Trump for his “Albania and Azerbaijan peace deal” claims – two countries that were never at war with each other to begin with.

Trump’s gaffe was then met with jokes by world leaders. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama jokingly told Macron, “You should make an apology… to us because you didn’t congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan.”

Coming back to Trump’s Iceland-Greenland mix-up. The Internet was quick to troll the US President and how. Some remarks like “Trump mixing up Greenland and Iceland again? Classic” and “Is he sick?” popped up in the comments section.

Given Trump’s long history of political blunders, an X user wrote, “I’d bet every dollar in my bank account that Trump couldn’t find Greenland or Iceland on a map.”