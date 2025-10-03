Donald Trump Roasted by European leaders for Armenia-Albania “Peace Deal” mix-up

US President Donald Trump’s recent geopolitical oopsie has turned into a meme goldmine for world leaders and how. A video of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and French President Emmanuel Macron mocking US President Donald Trump is going insanely viral. The clip features Edi Rama laughing at Trump for the Albania and Azerbaijan “peace deal” claims made by him as the other two leaders laugh in unison.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is seen joking as he tells Emmanuel Macron in the clip, “You should make an apology … to us because you didn’t congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan.”

Ilham Aliyev couldn’t hold back his laughter after Albanian Prime Minister’s comment. This was followed by a prompt reaction from the French President as well. “I am sorry for that,” Macron added. The clip happens to be from a European Political Community meeting in Copenhagen.

Albanian PM and President of Azerbaijan laugh about (at) Trump for claiming that he ended the war between their two countries (They were not at war with each other) pic.twitter.com/gTJM5Rc5y0 — J. Carlos Fox, Esq🦊 (@JCarlosFox) October 3, 2025

The joke is rooted in Donald Trump’s frequent geopolitical blunders. On several occasions, Trump claimed he had ended the war between Azerbaijan and Albania, two countries that were never at war with each other to begin with. Trump confused Armenia with Albania.

It was only last month that the US president claimed to have solved the “unsolvable” wars. “Azerbaijan and Albania, it was going on for many, many years, I had the prime ministers and presidents in my office,” Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

During his UK visit too, Trump struggled to pronounce the country’s name appropriately in joint press conference session with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “We settled Aber-baijan and Albania,” Trump said.

On social media platform X, users are having a field day over the moment that quickly became a popular meme template. “This is the funniest things I’ve seen in global politics recently,” wrote a user referring to the insanely-viral video.

Another user saw the meme coming. “POTUS is the world’s laughing stock. I knew Eddie Rama would use this,” read the post. Edi Rama’s humorous dig at Trump earned him more fans on X. “If President Trump ended a conflict that didn’t exist, imagine what he could do with world peace — or climate change! Thank you, PM Edi Rama, for the geography lesson with a punchline,” wrote a user.

Here’s what another X user wrote on the platform, “World leaders roasting Trump in real time? Albanian PM Edi Rama trolls a fake “Trump peace deal” between Albania and Azerbaijan cue Macron and Aliyev cracking up! Trump’s Albania-Armenia mix-up lives rent-free. Who’s got the popcorn?”

“Hey MAGA that’s why we are a joke,” added another user, referring to the recent geopolitical moment from Copenhagen meeting of the leaders.

Leave it to Donald Trump to mix up the names of nations and individuals at grand events. Not too long ago, during his 2023 campaigning days, he referred to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as the “leader of Turkey.”

Donald Trump, has taken credit for bringing an end to conflicts in multiple areas, among which are, Egypt and Ethiopia, Pakistan and India, Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Israel and Iran, and Armenia and Azerbaijan. However, India straight up, dismissed the claims that Trump had brought an end to the tensions with Pakistan earlier this year.