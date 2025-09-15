TV Channel to Celebrate Trump’s UK Visit With A Marathon of “Untruths, Falsehoods, and Distortions!”

Donald Trump has long had a habit of pointing the finger at various media outlets and snarling, “Fake news!”

Yet now it seems the tables are turning!

In honour of Trump’s state visit to Britain, a broadcaster in the UK plans to hold what can only be described as a telethon of over 100 statements that have left Donald Trump’s mouth and caused chaos in that vaguely collective experience we know as “reality!”

That’s right, folks! British broadcaster Channel 4 has put journalism and integrity together and came up with a hatchet job!

A team of researchers and analysts have taken over 100 of Donald Trump’s statements that have been proven inaccurate and will diligently dissect them in an ongoing and good old-fashioned hit piece.

Broadcast on Wednesday to coincide with Trump’s state visit, Channel 4 will dedicate their entire schedule to get to the heart of Trump’s false or misleading statements.

The Guardian reports that the show has been described as “the longest uninterrupted reel of untruths, falsehoods and distortions ever broadcast on television”.

Which is a clever way of describing a character assassination on a visiting dignitary, but hey ho!

In case you have any doubts about what the show will consist of, it’ll be called “Trump V The Truth.”

Amongst other golden eggs that have been laid during the Trump administration, the show will cover Trump’s claim that he “stopped $50m being sent to Gaza to buy condoms for Hamas” and his debunked boast that the US sent more than $300 billion to Ukraine in foreign aid.

Alongside, what a cynic might brand the “big whoppers,” there will feature what the kindly soul might call lesser truths and exaggerated facts.

Trump’s outlandish claims about the cost of eggs and the impacts of immigration are all expected to come under the spotlight.

It’s not clear if “Trump vs the Truth” will cover any ground in regard to the President’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein; we’ll just have to wait and watch.

Ian Katz, Channel 4’s chief content officer, explained, “Donald J Trump loves making history. So, on Wednesday, Channel 4 will do just that: we’ll show what we believe to be the longest uninterrupted reel of untruths, falsehoods, and distortions ever broadcast on television.

“We hope it will remind viewers how disorientating and dangerous the world becomes when the most powerful man on Earth shows little regard for the truth. And if President Trump cares to watch along after the state banquet, he may even clear up a few misconceptions.”

Wether Trump will have time to watch or not, there can be no doubt that any meeting between King Charles III and Donald Trump will be interesting.

Sir Anthony Seldon, biographer of the UK’s prime ministers, told the BBC that he believes the King can benefit from Trump’s “palpable enthusiasm” for the royals.

Yet he also warned, “At the same time, King Charles is in the most delicate of positions. His own known views on the environment, and standing up for democracy and the rule of law in Europe, are a long way apart from the president’s.”