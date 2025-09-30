“Doesn’t Even Know” – Donald Trump Mocked for Major Blunder After ‘Forgetting’ Timeline of His Own Presidency

Monday afternoon, Donald Trump had a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “These are people I’ve gotten to know over the years,” the POTUS said, referring to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, and the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. “I mean, I would say it started around 2015 and then went into 2016 when the presidency began, officially began,” he said.

Donald Trump claimed that both the Pakistani and Egyptian leaders stated that they back his plan to end the conflict in Gaza.” But I’ve known them actually for a long time, and they’re in many cases really great men,” Trump added. “I can’t say in all cases, but I will tell you in many cases they’re great men and some great women too. They tend to be mostly men, however, I will say that,” said the Republican President (via The Mirror).

Social media users quickly picked up on the blunder he made while presenting the timeline of his Presidency. One user wrote, “Doesn’t know when his presidency began.” Another echoed, “Trump doesn’t even know what year he was inaugurated.”

A third wrote, “When your timeline is as shaky as your tweets, He trying to explain 2016 like: ‘Wait… which presidency again?” During the press conference at the White House state dining room, Donald Trump also declared his plans to install an interim government. He believes it would be established to bring peace to Gaza. He also noted that if Hamas attempts to breach the peace, it would bring “destruction.”

“As progress is made toward achieving these goals, Arab and Muslim nations need to be allowed the chance to fulfill these commitments of dealing with Hamas,” said Trump. They have to deal with them because they were the one group that we have not dealt with … If they’re unable to do so, then Israel would have the absolute right and actually our full backing … US full backing, to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas,” he added.

“I hope that we’re going to have a deal for peace,” Trump added. The interim government will be a proxy which is a part of a 20-point peace plan agreed by both the US President and the Israeli leader. During the press conference, the POTUS said, “Today is a historic day of peace. Let’s call it eternal peace in the Middle East.”

“If Hamas rejects the deal, which is always possible, they’re the only one left. Everyone else has accepted it. But I have a feeling that we’re going to have a positive answer. But if not, as you know, Bibi, you’d have our full backing to do what you would have to do.”