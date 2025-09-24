Donald Trump’s Printed UN Speech Has the Internet in Stitches – Trolls Attack Mercilessly Over One Detail

People were looking forward to the speech of President Donald Trump at the UN, which was supposed to be a huge moment as it would garner attention from the whole world, but instead it got wrapped up with a comedy of errors, concerning a particular detail, which has been pointed out by Internet users. People couldn’t help but notice the giant font size of his printed speech.

It wasn’t a surprise that the oversized text would go viral and critics of the Trump administration missed no chance of roasting Trump, reflecting on the fact that Trump is indeed aging.

“LARGE print so grandpa doesn’t have to use his glasses in public,” one X (formerly Twitter) user cracked. Another piled on: “Big print for old eyes.” There were other types of comments hyped too, with one saying – “They could’ve at least put some pictures in there for him,” someone joked. Another chimed in, “Honestly, I expected it to be in crayon.”

It seemed like things certainly couldn’t go worse than this for the President, as people noticed another thing in the picture of his speech pages: a pill sitting on the podium. “Is that Tylenol?” one commenter teased, highlighting his recent bizarre moment when he butchered the word “acetaminophen” while linking Tylenol to autism.

Though Donald Trump didn’t only struggle while giving the speech, as there were several other things too throughout his tour, which critics didn’t fail to notice. Firstly, he and Melania stepped onto an escalator at the US Headquarters, which suddenly stopped. Later, while he was giving the speech, the president’s teleprompter reportedly quit on him, too.

Trump, who is known for his rants, poked fun at the U.N. during his remarks. However, according to a few experts, there is a possibility of sabotage by staffers.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, primarily kicked off the drama, writing on the X platform that – “If someone at the U.N. intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately.”

Not to mention, she cited a Times article too, concerning the UN employees joking about pulling stunts like that.

Here’s when the UN escalator stopped working the second Trump & Melania got to it (The teleprompter stopped right when he started his speech also) pic.twitter.com/fxmDetY3Yb — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 23, 2025

Of course, the internet mocked her, too. One user trolled her outrage, quote-tweeting: “If someone at the U.N. intentionally painted a cartoon tunnel onto a wall as the President and First Lady were walking, they need to be fired and investigated immediately.”

In the end, the chaos may have been self-inflicted. According to AP correspondent Farnoush Amiri, a U.N. official revealed that one of Trump’s own aides ran ahead and accidentally triggered the escalator’s emergency stop. As for the teleprompter? That wasn’t the U.N.’s fault either—the White House was running it directly.

Between the jumbo-print speech, the pill on the podium, the broken escalator, and the busted teleprompter, Trump’s U.N. appearance looked less like presidential power—and more like a Saturday Night Live sketch.