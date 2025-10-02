FIFA Vice President Claps Back at Trump Over Threat to ‘Relocate’ Matches From ‘Dangerous’ Cities

Donald Trump isn’t the boss of FIFA, and the FIFA Vice-President wants him to know that. The American President had previously spoken about how he might consider relocating FIFA matches to different cities depending on how “safe” it is. Victor Montagliani rebutted the claim while making clear that Trump does not hold the power to make that decision.

“If I think it isn’t safe, we’ll move it into a different city,” the President was heard answering when asked about the World Cup matches scheduled in Seattle and San Francisco. A total of 6 matches are scheduled to take place in both the Democratic run states.

Trump went on to add Los Angeles to the list of states he thinks might consider unsafe. Los Angeles, also a Democratic-run city, will host 8 FIFA matches. He shared how if his administration decides a city is even a “little bit dangerous,” the schedule will be subject to change.

He shared how the same applied to the 2028 Olympics, which will be taking place in Los Angeles. “Because they’re playing in so many cities, we won’t allow it to go. We’ll move it around a little bit,” the 79-year-old declared while circling back to the FIFA matches.

The President was heard claiming that Seattle and San Francisco were “run by radical left lunatics who don’t know what they’re doing.” There has been much speculation about whether Trump can actually reschedule and relocate the matches to his liking if he decides.

Trump seems to have overestimated his authority when it came to the World Cup’s schedule. FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani has come forward to make it clear that the American President holds no sway over the championship’s schedule.

“It’s FIFA’s tournament, FIFA’s jurisdiction, FIFA makes those decisions,” Montagliani declared to shut down the speculation. The comment came during his appearance at the Leaders Week London at the Allianz Stadium.

Montagliani was quick to note that football was “bigger” than the disagreement between the left and the right. “With all due respect to current world leaders, football is bigger than them and football will survive their regime and their government and their slogans,” he added.

He went on to share how the sport was bigger than “any country.” FIFA matches will take place in other cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, New York/New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

Gianni Infantino, who serves as the President of FIFA, has refrained from commenting on the topic. The tournament is set to hold its final on July 19th, with 48 teams taking part in the tournament.