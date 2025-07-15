Donald Trump Takes Home the Real FIFA Trophy—Leaves Winning Team With a Knockoff!

President Donald Trump received harsh criticism on the internet Monday after The Daily Beast revealed that he might have taken a piece of unclaimed hardware from a national soccer match. Over the weekend, Trump went to see Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea play in the Gold Club World Cup.

After the game, he awkwardly stayed behind for Chelsea’s on-stage celebration and assisted in presenting the winning trophy to the squad. After the game, though, the true issue arose when it was revealed that Trump had kept the actual Gold Club World Cup trophy for himself and had compelled FIFA to give Chelsea a replica instead.

Trump said as much in an in-game interview with a DAZN commentator. “‘When are you going to pick up the trophy?’, and [FIFA President Gianni Infantino] said: ‘We’re never going to pick it up, you can have it forever in the Oval Office,’” Trump said, according to The Daily Beast. “And they actually made a new one [for Chelsea], but right now [the original] is in the Oval,” Trump continued.

In March, the White House got Community Noted for confusing the @FIFAcom World Cup with the FIFA Club World Cup Finals, completed yesterday ⚽️ This morning, @kilmeade reports the FIFA World Cup trophy in the Oval Office is not a replica. Trump got (took?) the *actual* trophy. https://t.co/4bwEq4Iumb pic.twitter.com/auIGiDHj6t — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) July 14, 2025

Trump’s admission set off a firestorm on social media. “Oh, this is so deeply, profoundly, shameful,” lawyer David Burke wrote in a post on X. “So add kleptomania to all his other mental illnesses,” sports commentator Keith Olbermann posted on X. “Beyond parody,” James Singer, a former staffer on Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign, wrote on X.

“Why has he infected soccer? Is there no refuge from that man?” writer Parker Molloy asked on Bluesky. After the trophy celebration, it was later discovered that Chelsea had Photoshopped Trump out of their team shot. “I don’t know a thing about soccer, but Chelsea is my new favorite team,” Democratic political strategist Chris Jackson posted on X.

When US President Donald Trump attended the Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, he was jeered at the MetLife Stadium. First Lady Melania Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy were all present at the occasion with Mr. Trump.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also by his side, presenting the competition’s trophy, individual honors, and medals for the runners-up. During the national anthem before the game, Mr. Trump was initially jeered as he appeared on TV boards. Then, as he walked out with Mr. Infantino to present the trophies, he was jeered once more.

Told ya. Trump stole their thunder. Made it all about him. He’s also forever in their winning picture holding up the trophy. Which by the way, the trophy will be kept at the Oval Office. The team gets a replica.

The U.S. is nothing but a laughing stock to the world. https://t.co/FLSgTUslAM — CHEERS! 🍻 🥂💙 (@cheersbrandy) July 15, 2025

Social media users have responded in a variety of ways to the video footage of the jeering that has gone viral. “Why on earth is he playing soccer? He is not what we desire. Never did. One user commented, “He gets jeered at every sporting event except UFC and college football games,” while another noted, “WWE is more his speed.”

In addition to the jeering, Mr. Trump stirred further controversy by barging into Chelsea’s trophy ceremony. Reece James, the captain of Chelsea, waited for Mr. President to exit the platform after he gave him the award. But the Republican leader continued to clap, smile, and hold his ground. The amused Chelsea players continued the festivities after a time.