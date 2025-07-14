JD Vance is Taking Fashion Tips From Donald Trump—And It’s Turning Into a Disaster

Donald Trump is always seen in his suit and red shades of tie, with an occasional blue one at times. The most notable thing here is the length of his tie, which often reaches below his belt. This is his signature tie length, despite there being criticism over it. He hasn’t changed this tie length, as experimenting with looks does not work either.

He was ridiculed over his new slick back hairstyle so he went back to the deep side part with blonde locks. Maybe everyone is used to seeing him like that and he has noticed it to work.

Now JD Vance has also opted into the same style wearing a blue blazer with red or maroon ties with length almost the same as Trump.

At times his tie reaches just above the belt’s buckle which looks normal. But when it’s too long, it looks funny as it drops between his legs. Vance twins with the president on more than once occasion which ends up looking awkward at times.

Their navy suits and red color ties seem like the White House dress code when they are seen together. Vance also seems to be experimenting with tie lengths. He is seen with shirt tie knots too that look comical.

JD Vance wearing exactly the same suit and tie as Trump at the 9/11 memorial. Trump still won’t acknowledge him. pic.twitter.com/eTmCK90839 — AskAubry 🦋 🐆🦝 (@ask_aubry) September 11, 2024



Another reason Trump opts for a long time is that he thinks it brings elongated illusions. As seen with stripped clothing, it makes a person look thinner. Trump is a bit conscious about his weight, and he thinks the long ties help him look slimmer.

Although it does not work like that since stripped clothing has a better illusory effect. Since his ties are usually longer than normal he secures the other loose end with scotch tape.

#Trump‘s tie is held together by scotch tape. I guess that’s what happens when you make your own ties in China. #TIEGATE pic.twitter.com/m4Azw5GC4i — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) December 2, 2016



Netizens made fun of his taped tie as he owns a tie company and can easily customize the length for himself with a longer version. If he chooses to wear longer ties, the least he can do is customize them.

Trump also opted for shoulder pads to appear to have a better physique, so he keeps experimenting, too. For Vance to copy his same style, he may need specific alterations that work for his body type.

Tie length isn’t the only fashion mistake Vance makes; his clothes aren’t always tailored well for his measurements. A fashion guru who keeps trolling Vance for his looks has pointed out his trouser length to be too short.

MAGA: “OMG!! Zelenskyy isn’t wearing a suit!”

Meanwhile, here’s JD Vance wearing shorts…

pic.twitter.com/L8GUUFqAvT — BigBlueWaveUSA2026® 🇺🇸🌊🇺🇦 (@BigBlueWaveUSA) March 2, 2025



He sighted the pants are too slim, hence they ride up when he sits. This Twitter dissection of his bad fashion sense reached Vance, and he responded with a gif agreeing to the fashion critic’s deportation. To this he replied that he can still critique his looks from a different country.

Vance may need to see what fashion choices actually work for him and get him the least amount of trolls. Following Trump’s fashion advice may not work in his favor.