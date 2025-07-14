Donald Trump Teases An Executive Order to Rename ‘Soccer’ in America

Donald Trump couldn’t help but join in on Chelsea FC at MetLife Stadium when the club lifted their second FIFA Club World Cup trophy Sunday evening after completely humiliating Paris Saint-Germain FC by 3-o. After the President enjoyed the match with his wife, Melania Trump, he was asked if he would even consider renaming “soccer” to “football” in America.

The idea came from a reporter who suggested that Trump could sign an executive order to make it official. “I think we could do that,” he responded while in a conversation with DAZN. The Republican leader has recently been enjoying the rise of soccer in the United States, and he is hopeful about its potential there and whether it could match the nation’s standings on the world stage.

Trump, who was invited to the Club World Cup final by the FIFA President Gianni Infantino, said, “[The US] is doing very well on the other stage.”

“On the political stage, on the financial stage. I was just in Saudi Arabia, I was in Qatar, I was in the UAE. Here we have Qatar, you know, the big presence they have, but you have all of the leaders and then you look at NATO, all of the leaders said ‘a year ago your country was dead, and now you have the hottest country in the world,” he added.

He told DAZN, “There’s a lot of truth to that, we were doing very badly as a country in an incompetent administration and now we have a hot country. It’s really hot. And I think the soccer is going to be hot here too.”

Infantino, who has been a longtime friend of Donald Trump, previously praised the U.S. President for supporting FIFA. He was the one who offered the United States to host both World Cups, expressing excitement about the upcoming main stage tournament’s final in New Jersey’s MetLife stadium in July 2026.

📸PHOTO DUMP: President Donald J. Trump at the FIFA Club World Cup Final 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7lhrlP2mFQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 14, 2025

Trump seems to have a very delightful friendship with the FIFA President given he even joked that Infantino gifted the Club World Cup trophy to him in March and then had to make a new one for the tournament. On this day, while speaking about how much he wants to boost athletics, specially sports like soccer, which has international popularity, he said, “[Sports] is about unity, a lot of getting together, a lot of love between countries. I guess this is probably the most international sport, so it can really bring the world together.”

Donald Trump has also talked about being a great fan of Brazilian legend Pelé, saying that he was fortunate enough to see him in action when he was a “young guy.”