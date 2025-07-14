Lip Reader Decodes Donald Trump’s 9-Word Question to Melania After Humiliating Moment at the FIFA Stadium

The joyful conversation between President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during their Sunday afternoon FIFA Club World Cup viewing was made public by a lip reader. “Whoa, every team is visible. It looks fantastic.” According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, the president said, “Fantastic,” from his box at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“Well done.” Hickling told the Irish Star, “Wow,” he added. “It’s so freaking magical.” “Sweetie, do you think it could’ve been any better?” he asked his wife after turning to face her. He went on to say that he gets “such a rush just from being among it all,” and he urged Melania and the other people in the box to “look at it all,” restating his claim that “it looks amazing.”

After that, Melania responded to her husband by telling him that it really does look fantastic. To witness the last game of the tournament hosted in the United States, Trump and the first lady journeyed from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to East Rutherford, which is roughly 40 miles away.

The soccer game served as a sneak peek at the world’s top soccer competition, which will take place in North America the following year. Before kickoff, a convoy of three helicopters flew over MetLife Stadium as the Trumps made a daring arrival. Due to the Trumps’ expected arrival, stadium security had been increased.

When Trump appeared on the jumbotron, the stadium erupted in degrading jeers. As the Star Spangled Banner performance came to a finish, cries of “USA, USA!” followed the rapid changes in the footage on the screens.

Trump celebrated the one-year anniversary of an assassination attempt on his life earlier in the day by pumping his fist in the air as a sign of strength. The gesture was a reference to the raised fist he made during his presidential campaign last year after being slightly wounded by a bullet during a shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Other than taking part in a taped interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, that aired on Saturday night on Fox News, he had no public plans to commemorate the date. The president’s appearance in that episode drew immediate criticism from critics who said he resembled “the hunchback of Notre Dame,” looking as though he were “sitting on the toilet.”

Sunday’s match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea took place at the famous stadium that will host the 2026 World Cup Final. The Trumps watched as PSG was humiliated 0–3 by Chelsea.

Since resuming office in January, the president’s trips to the United States have mostly consisted of sporting activities. He went to the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia, the Daytona 500 in Florida, the Super Bowl in New Orleans, and UFC bouts in Miami and Newark, New Jersey.

Trump, who is friendly with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, stated that he intends to watch several World Cup games in the upcoming season, which will take place in stadiums in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Although preparations are well under way for North America’s major soccer event next year, tensions between the United States and its neighbors are already high due to potential tariffs, immigration, and Trump’s frequent claims that Canada should become the 51st state.

Tensions will only make the tournament more “exciting,” the president remarked earlier this year, adding, “Tension’s a good thing.”