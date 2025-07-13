Did Trump Get Plastic Surgery After the Assassination Attempt? Experts Weigh In on His Healing Ear

President Donald Trump was on his campaign trail in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024, and was a candidate for the acquiring the presidential term at that time and also got himself injured in an assassination attempt. Though Donald Trump did survive the attack, the incident ultimately took the life of a husband and father, Corey Comperatore, and several others were injured in the scene too

There was much chaos in that horrifying scene, and Trump didn’t realize that he’d been hit in the ear. A lip reader further confirmed that the first words from him suggested that he wanted to inform someone about his bleeding condition. Following that, he was eventually given medical care and was also sporting a bandage over his right ear.

At that period, people speculated that the former president might have to undergo cosmetic surgery or something like that to recover from the damage caused, as well as criticism as to how quickly Trump removed the bandage.

And now, talks have been among people once again, as the incident completed its one-year anniversary, especially as reporters reached out to a plastic surgeon to inquire regarding how the headline process has been going for the President, and it seems like Donald Trump’s injury seems to have healed.

Dr. Frederick Weniger, a certified member of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, speaker out on how the recovery of the President has been going and also shed light on whether he had any extra work done on the ear. Since Donald Trump isn’t a patient of Dr. Weniger, he examined photos to evaluate the favorable outcomes. He reminded us that “an in-person evaluation would always provide the most accurate assessment,” but still he is impressed with the present condition of Trump’s ear

One year ago today, an assassination attempt on Donald Trump took place in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/FtYHXrVuRY — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 13, 2025

Trump’s ear has been healing well

Dr Frederick, while looking at the photos of Donald Trump, said that it “appears to be a well-healed wound.” Though he also pointed out the lack of “active redness or swelling,” which would “suggest healing problems.” Despite that, there’s a fair amount of rough terrain at the top of President’s ear where he actually sustained most of the damage

The doctor also noted some skin appearing “shiny,” which might indicate that the ear “healed with scar tissue where skin was missing.” However, as mentioned, he also said that photographs are hard to evaluate in this case.

To say that if the President has received any plastic surgery or not, Dr. Weniger could find “no clear indication that a surgical reconstructive procedure was performed.” He also thinks that the impacted areas in the ear most probably have closed up on their own. The doctor also reminded that if Trump becomes dissatisfied with the recovery, “a surgery can always be done at a later date.”