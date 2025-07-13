The Truth Behind Donald Trump and Marla Maples’ Divorce—And Why It Wasn’t as ‘Horrific’ as You Think

Donald Trump and Marla Maples’ divorce was as cordial as a divorce could possibly be. The exes who were married for 4 years ended things on perfectly amicable terms. Years after the divorce, Maples even shut down the “horrific lies” that were being spread about Trump.

Marla Maples and Donald Trump got married in 1993. The couple shares a daughter, Tiffany Trump, from their marriage. The two decided to go their own ways in 1999. Years after the divorce, Maples shared that the split was caused because her and Trump’s views about the world “differed.”

She also admitted in an interview with People magazine that she did not fit in with the real estate mogul’s luxury lifestyle. Maples noted feeling like she was “playing a role” because it was “what the job called for.”

Maples reportedly received $2 million from the split in accordance with the pre-nup she signed. At the time, reports claiming that she was not pleased with the compensation emerged. Several outlets reported that there was bad blood between the exes, with a few even claiming that Maples was portraying her ex-husband in a negative light.

She debunked the rumors by labeling them as “horrific lies.” Maples admitted that she had forgiven “anything from the past.” She added, “Marriages are challenging, especially when you play them out in the media.”

the reason donald trump and marla maples broke up was she didn’t like how long he spent working pic.twitter.com/um8TTS0yYw — Greg Coppola (@coppola_ai) June 17, 2025

Marla also stood by her ex-husband during the 2024 presidential campaign. She took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to point out how people were spreading “horrific lies” about Trump.

Donald Trump and Marla had their first encounter when the real estate mogul was still married to his first wife, Ivana Trump. Marla reportedly kept him at an arm’s length, knowing that he had a wife. Both of them eventually engaged in an affair while Trump was married to Ivana.

The couple officially started seeing each other after Trump divorced his first wife. Marla and Trump reportedly broke up with each other several times over the course of their relationship. The exes git engaged after going through several rough patches.

Future 45th President of the United States Donald Trump kisses his bride Marla Maples during their wedding ceremony. New York, USA, 1992. pic.twitter.com/Nwr4IN7eXU — Sergey (@pol777yak) May 12, 2025

Marla previously opened up about how she and Trump weren’t on the same page about when it came to having kids. In an interview with Newsweek, she recalled how her ex-husband reacted to the news of her pregnancy. “I said, ‘Well, what are we going to do about this?'” she recalled.

The couple decided to go their separate ways and get a divorce on June 8, 1999. Trump met his third wife, Melania Trump, in 1998. The now President’s encounter with the model happened at a party in New York. The pair got married on January 22, 2005, and went on to have their first child, Barron Trump, in 2006.