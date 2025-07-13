The Time Trump Exploited Jill Biden’s Image for His Cologne Ad—What Was He Thinking?

Jill Biden‘s feud with Trump and MAGA isn’t new. Their ongoing feud for years may have been fuel for Trump’s cologne ad campaign where he used a photo of him with her to promote it. He used this viral photo with Jill for his personal benefits, promoting his side business venture.

This time, it was fragrances for both men and women. The photo was clicked at the re-opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral. These two appeared to be smiling while exchanging pleasantries. Trump took the photo op to add to his cologne campaign with a less amicable caption that would have reignited his feud with Jill, to say the least.

He posted on Truth Social while launching his perfume and cologne along with a caption–”A fragrance your enemies can’t resist!” The name of the product was “Fight, Fight, Fight.” It was also in reference to his words during his assassination attempt in 2024.

No one from the Biden camp acknowledged the ad campaign, maybe they ignored it to starve it of any attention. It seems unlikely that Jill herself consented for the photo to be used by Trump for his business ventures.

Although one major call out of the ad campaign was from Jon Stewart! he did a long rant criticizing Trump over using the photo, calling it out to be beneath him to go to such lengths. According to him, this could have been a hope for all, a rare conciliation.

Trump is now trying to use Jill Biden in order to sell his cologne and bilk his followers out of more money. Just another humble holiday grift to get his fans to fight, fight, fight… their wallets open while he profits off the presidency. Smells like desperation with notes of… pic.twitter.com/O34obkQYl7 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 8, 2024



However, Trump chose to belittle and sexualize the moment instead of using it for good. He concluded that Trump won, so he does not need to push his merch anymore, and this is beneath him.

He was attending the re-opening of the cathedral with former FLOTUS, and they seemed amicable in the photo. However, his marketing strategy was to put down Jill as an enemy just for his fragrance line. His fans and MAGA supporters enjoyed the campaign and loved the idea behind it.

but there was a lot of pushback from the rest of the netizens over the tasteless ad. One of the Reddit users posted that this doesn’t surprise them. It would be a surprise if any other president did this, but for Trump this is normal and expected.

Another user made fun of anyone who voted for him in the first place, saying he is exactly what everyone expected him to be, and he’s doing exactly what we are told so far. A third user chimed in saying this ad is worse than the crypto coin and the phone.

Using his presidency to flog shit perfume now. This is the tackiest man on the planet 🙄🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/mebc5LjMY6 — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) July 1, 2025



Just another product to add to Trump’s business pile and fail. Meanwhile, Trump won’t leave any situation to use for the benefit of his business, whether it’s his enemies or catastrophes around the world.