‘Tiny’ President—Donald Trump’s Latest Appearance Sparks Internet Mockery

Pictures of Donald Trump from his recent interview alongside Lara Trump are raising concerns among people, as they are pointing out a specific detail in the President’s appearance. The in a sit-down interview with his daughter-in-law took place between Trump and his daughter-in-law, and the interaction between these two political heavyweights created a buzz among social media users, with several of them saying a common thing – Trump is “tiny”. “What a tiny, weak little man he is compared to Lara,” one social media user said.

“What a tiny president you guys have,” another commented on the post. “Can he even sit normal in a chair with his back straight?” another added. A Facebook user said, “Didn’t realize his daughter-in-law is also 6’2”.” The post, followed by all these comments, came up amid the alarming fears over the health of Trump concerning an injury, being spotted.

With that being said, several of them also noticed the background, as a commenter saying – “What is with the wallpaper to the right of the centre painting, painting above the door, is that the lighting or is the wallpaper old or badly done? Looks like a lot of air behind it”. Not to mention that this interview came just a day before the anniversary of Donald Trump’s attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Facebook users highlighted that talk in comments saying – “Ask him how his cartilage magically grew back,” one user commented. “Where’s the scar, Donnie?” another wrote in the comments. “The forensic evidence clearly points to a staged event, no scar, the ear is perfectly intact, if the wound was real, the damage would be obvious!” another wrote in the comments. “Bet you can’t tell he was hit!!” another commented.

WATCH: President @realDonaldTrump tells @LaraLeaTrump in an exclusive interview that honest reporting is essential to making America great again. Watch the full interview on @MyViewFNC, Saturday at 9 PM, ET. pic.twitter.com/CDiggOB2BD — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 12, 2025

Lindsey Graham, the Senator of South Carolina who is also a longtime friend cum ally of Trump and was in close touch with him after the shooting, said that the shooting is “always in the back of Trump’s mind”.

“I think it’s always in the back of his mind,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“He’s still a rough and tumble guy, you know. He hasn’t become a Zen Buddhist. But I think he is, I’ll say this, more appreciative. He’s more attentive to his friends,” he added. He further stated, “It’s just a miracle he’s not dead. He definitely was a man who believed he had a second lease on life.”

Talking more in this regard, the bullet just went by touching Trump’s ear, and at present, reports say, that he’s been healing greatly. Plastic surgeon, Dr Frederick, while looking at the photos of Donald Trump, said that it “appears to be a well-healed wound.” Though he also pointed out the lack of “active redness or swelling,” which would “suggest healing problems.” Despite that, there’s a fair amount of rough terrain at the top of President’s ear where he actually sustained most of the damage.

He also mentioned the “shiny” part in his ear indicates – “healed with scar tissue where skin was missing.” However, the doctor also admitted that photographs are hard to evaluate in this case