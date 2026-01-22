Trump Appears Unsteady at Davos as Off-Camera Footage Sparks Questions About His Health — “He is Not Well”

U.S. President Donald Trump made an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos. However, viewers claim to have seen something when the cameras were not supposed to be focused on the POTUS.

As Trump’s clips from the event circulated online, social media began critiquing his posture and moments where he appeared to be trying to keep himself steady. Consequently, questions arose: “Is he shaking? Is he struggling to stand?”

Atlanta Black Star noted one such example of behind-the-scenes footage. Unfortunately, this did not help the 79-year-old president, who is already facing grim numbers in D.C.

“He is not well,” one user wrote on X, after watching the President struggling to walk straight at WEF. “He is staggering like he is drunk,” another added. “Trump’s clearly suffering from some sort of health problem,” a third commented.

At Davos, we saw Trump speak about global trade and America’s economic muscle. But without a teleprompter, his pauses seemed longer, and the internet filled in the gaps. It is worth noting, however, that the White House has offered no indication of any medical issue.

Still, public confidence in the U.S.’s 47th president is already wavering.

Trump, on the world stage at Davos, is having difficulty walking in a straight line again pic.twitter.com/QqUFudHzkv — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 21, 2026

A recent CNN poll reveals how Americans are feeling about Trump’s second term. A majority (58%) consider his first year back in office a failure. Moreover, most respondents say he is focused on the wrong priorities and has not tackled the cost of living, which is the issue voters care about most.

Getting the economy back on its feet was one of Trump’s biggest campaign promises. However, that no longer seems to be the case. According to CNN’s findings, 55% say his policies have worsened their economic conditions, and 32% believe they have improved things.

Nearly two-thirds say he has not done enough to lower everyday prices. Many Republicans, including MAGA voters, are saying they want more action on affordability.

Then there is the question of Trump’s stamina. Less than half of Americans surveyed told CNN that they believe Trump has the sharpness and endurance to serve his full term, which started in 2025. Although only 35% say they are proud to have him as president. In this context, every slow step at Davos means a lot.

The New York Times/Siena poll also yielded similar results. It stated that less than a third of voters believe the country is better off than it was a year ago. On the other hand, nearly half say it is worse.

Majorities of the surveyed disapprove of how the U.S. president has been handling the economy, immigration, foreign policy, and the federal government as a whole.

His overall approval rating sits around 40%, and disapproval of him has climbed into the mid-50s.

🚨BREAKING: Trump Hits LOWEST Approval Rating of Presidency. pic.twitter.com/iqOsm1ZBnN — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) January 21, 2026

A significant chunk of voters say that they believe that Trump is on track to be either one of the worst presidents in history or one of the best. Very few Americans are willing to land in the middle.

Having said that, Davos became a metaphor for Trump’s second term, which many Americans think is going somewhat unsteadily. Trump supporters still believe he is a hero for fighting against the media and global elites, though.