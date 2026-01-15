Trump Warns of ‘Almost Impossible’ Financial Crisis To Fix Without Supreme Court Backing

President Donald Trump warned that the United States could face an “almost impossible” financial crisis if the Supreme Court rules that his sweeping global tariffs are illegal, as the justices prepare to issue a decision that could dismantle a central pillar of his economic agenda.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said a ruling against the administration would force the federal government to repay “many Hundreds of Billion of Dollars” already collected through tariffs, along with “Trillions of Dollars” more tied to private investments he claims were spurred by the policy. “If the Supreme Court rules against the United States on this national security issue, WE’RE SCREWED!” Trump wrote.

The court is expected to release its decision as early as Jan. 14. At issue is Trump’s reliance on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to justify broad tariffs on imports from dozens of countries. Trump declared a national emergency over the U.S. trade deficit, using that authority to impose import taxes that reshaped trade flows and raised costs across the economy.

During oral arguments in November, several justices expressed skepticism that trade deficits constitute the type of emergency Congress envisioned when it passed the law, raising doubts about whether the administration’s legal rationale will survive scrutiny.

The federal government collected roughly $200 billion more in tariff revenue in 2025 than it would have without the new import taxes, according to Treasury data. Those tariffs are paid by U.S. companies when goods enter the country, with costs often passed on to consumers through higher prices.

Trump said the potential “payback” goes far beyond the tariff revenue itself. He argued that companies, both domestic and foreign, have poured massive sums into U.S. factories, equipment and infrastructure to avoid the tariffs, and that those investments would unravel if the court strikes down the policy.

“When these Investments are added, we are talking about Trillions of Dollars!” Trump wrote. “It would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay.”

NYT: “You promised $2,000 checks to Americans based off of your tariff revenues. When can —” Trump: “I did do that? When did I do that?” Trump can’t keep track of all his lies. pic.twitter.com/tw4z1SSI6Y — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 12, 2026

Trump added that even if repayment were theoretically possible, determining who should be compensated and how much would take years. “Anyone who says it can be done quickly and easily is giving a false or misunderstood answer to this big and complicated question,” he wrote.

Economists and trade analysts have long disputed Trump’s claims about the scale of investment generated by his tariffs. While some manufacturers announced plans to expand U.S. production after the import taxes took effect, other projects were delayed, downsized or never materialized. Trump did not provide details on how he calculated the “trillions” figure cited in his post.

A ruling against the administration would deal a sharp blow to Trump’s approach to trade policy, which has relied heavily on tariffs as leverage in negotiations with allies and rivals alike. The president has repeatedly threatened or imposed import taxes to extract concessions, arguing that the strategy protects American workers and forces companies to invest domestically.

A decision limiting Trump’s use of emergency powers could constrain future presidents’ ability to invoke national security to bypass Congress on economic matters, potentially reshaping the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches.

Financial markets and multinational companies are watching closely, as the court’s ruling could alter supply chains, investment plans and government revenue projections. A decision invalidating the tariffs would raise questions about whether companies could seek refunds or damages for payments made under a policy later deemed unlawful.

Trump described the case as a test of the country’s economic stability and his vision of executive authority. “This would be a complete disaster,” he wrote, insisting the tariffs are essential to national security and economic strength.