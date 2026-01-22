Karoline Leavitt Slammed as ‘Clown’ for Calling Trump’s World Economic Forum Speech ‘Inspirational’

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt faced online criticism after enthusiastically praising President Donald Trump’s World Economic Forum speech. Netizens said her comments during a Fox News interview made her sound like a clown and a crazy person.

She began by noting that everyone was pleased with his speech. She clarified that Trump’s earlier threat to impose tariffs on eight European allies, made in response to opposition to U.S. plans for Greenland, was no longer being considered.

Instead, she explained, the administration was pursuing “immediate negotiations” and would not use “excessive force” to assert U.S. control over the Danish territory.

According to The Mirror U.S., Karoline Leavitt added that attendees gave the speech “rave reviews.” She claimed Trump’s “America First” message resonated with European leaders and credited his policies on deregulation, energy, and tax cuts for a strong U.S. economy.

Karoline Leavitt: His speech… it has rave reviews. The president really struck an inspirational tone.

pic.twitter.com/rRR86JsGhz — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) January 21, 2026

Leavitt’s comments received criticism online. One user called her a “professional gaslighter.” Another wrote, “I think Pinocchio told the truth more than this clown.”

She further slammed Europe’s migration policies and applauded Trump’s words as “inspiration.” Later, the internet brutally questioned her stance and said, “That was inspirational to her????” and another accused her of allegedly lying with a straight face.

Donald Trump spoke to global political and business leaders in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22. He discussed major investment commitments secured by his administration and repeated claims about U.S. NATO funding.

She’s completely crazy! — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) January 21, 2026

Trump arrived three hours late to the event due to a technical issue with Air Force One, which led to the cancellation of a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He claimed the U.S. “gave Greenland back to Denmark” after World War II and called it a mistake.

However, history shows that an international court ruled in 1933 that Greenland belonged to Denmark. During World War II, the U.S. assumed defensive responsibilities to prevent Nazi occupying the area.

In recent days, POTUS has been vocal about ambitions to claim Greenland following the surprise attack on Venezuela. He believes the island, located between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, would be valuable for missile detection, resources, military surveillance, and monitoring Russian and Chinese activity.

It was a disaster. Who besides his sycophants gave it a rave review? We knew it would be horrible, but Trump managed to sink his speech to a depth beyond expectations. He embarrassed every single American today whether they realize it or not. — Karl Rosenfeld (@kneerecon) January 21, 2026

According to TIME, Trump also posted a separate message from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Greenland, in which the secretary said he was “committed to finding a way forward on Greenland.”

“Greenland is critical for security,” Trump wrote Tuesday, adding he would meet with “various parties” on the issue while in Davos. “There can be no going back,” he said.

In July 2025, when the tragic Texas floods had a devastating impact on families and their children, People quickly pointed out that under the Trump administration, both the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the National Weather Service (NWS) were severely understaffed and underfunded.

However, Karoline Leavitt called the floods “an act of God.” “The alerts were reportedly issued before the flooding occurred, but the disaster struck during the night while people were sleeping.

Donald Trump commented on Switzerland, describing it as an impressive country while asserting that its prosperity is supported by the United States.#NYI pic.twitter.com/J7YrOpNXS6 — NewYork-Insight (@NewYork_Insight) January 21, 2026

That was an act of God; it’s not the administration’s fault that the flood happened when it did. But there were early and consistent warnings, and the National Weather Service fulfilled its role.”

Netizens accused her of lying and blamed the Trump administration for constantly blaming Biden for the disasters, avoiding accountability and misleading the country.“Good luck getting your insurance to cover God’s deadly, vengeful flood,” one person wrote on X.