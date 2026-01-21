Trump Backtracks on Using Force to Take Greenland at Davos

President Donald Trump told world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday that the United States will not use military force to acquire Greenland, a sharp clarification in the midst of escalating trans-Atlantic tensions, according to the Associated Press, via WRAL.

Speaking from the Swiss mountain resort, Trump said that while the U.S. believes it is best positioned to control Greenland, it will not resort to force in pursuit of that goal. The comments marked a distinct shift from the more ambiguous language he used on previous occasions, when he refused to rule out military action.

“We won’t get anything unless I use excessive strength and force,” Trump said, “and we would be unstoppable. But I won’t use force.”

Trump in a rambling speech at Davos, says he won’t use force to take Greenland, which he mistakenly called Iceland 4 times. “All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland where we already had it.”#25thAmendmentNow #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice pic.twitter.com/HCFNzx2Neg — The Good Trouble Show with Matt Ford (@GoodTroubleShow) January 21, 2026

He followed that by emphasizing the United States’ desire for diplomacy, tying Greenland to broader concerns about Western unity and national security.

Trump also took aim at parts of Europe, saying some areas were “not heading in the right direction” and urging stronger cooperation on trade, energy, and economic growth. “We want strong allies, not seriously weakened ones,” he said.

Trump’s Davos speech touched on a range of topics. He praised U.S. economic growth and said, “When America booms the whole world booms.” But much of the reaction overseas has centered on his remarks about Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark that the U.S. has increasingly treated as a strategic priority.

His insistence on diplomatic language came after days of pushback from European leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking earlier at the forum, warned against a world driven by brute strength and “bullies;” and urged respect for the rule of law. And British Prime Minister Keir Starmer publicly reiterated that the UK would not yield on principles about the future of Greenland, statements that underscored the depth of European resistance.

Trump in Davos, Switzerland: “Without us, right now you’d all be speaking German”. German is the main language of Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/gp7nAQXwi4 — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) January 21, 2026

Trump’s softened language did not mean a retreat on his broader agenda. Earlier this week, he threatened steep tariffs on Denmark and seven other allies if they did not engage in talks over Greenland’s status, a move that rattled markets and drew warnings from European officials that any U.S. tariffs would prompt a coordinated response.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also had his say at Davos, telling the forum that “the old order is not coming back” and highlighting what he called intensifying global rivalry. Carney’s comments, though not directly about Greenland, framed the broader context in which Trump’s remarks were being interpreted.

Despite Trump’s pledge to shun force, his comments still left open the U.S. desire to negotiate a transfer of control. He repeated that the United States believed strongly in its case for influence in the Arctic, tying it to national security and global stability.

🚨 EU WARNS TRUMP OVER GREENLAND THREATS European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered a sharp warning to US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum, vowing an “unflinching, united and proportional” response to his threats over Greenland. She cautioned… pic.twitter.com/ow55uU9Pd1 — Elina Vibes (@elina_vibes) January 20, 2026

Trump’s arrival in Davos was delayed slightly by a minor electrical issue aboard Air Force One, but the hiccup did not appear to dampen the energy in Congress Hall. Business leaders and heads of state filled the room to hear his remarks, which blended economic optimism with sharp criticism of allies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed the potential fallout from Trump’s tariff threats, saying any response from the bloc would be “unflinching, united and proportional.”

For now, Trump’s message in Davos was clear: no military force for Greenland, at least not from this podium. And in the meantime, the U.S. continues to push hard on geopolitics, trade, and alliances on the global stage.