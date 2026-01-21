2026 New Year Giveaway
Politics

Trump Backtracks on Using Force to Take Greenland at Davos

Published on: January 21, 2026 at 11:32 AM ET

At the World Economic Forum, Trump promises no military action in Greenland but tensions with allies persist.

Tracey Ashlee
Written By Tracey Ashlee
News Writer
President Donald Trump Davos World Economic Forum
President Donald Trump speaking about Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos.(@JulienHoez/X)

President Donald Trump told world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday that the United States will not use military force to acquire Greenland, a sharp clarification in the midst of escalating trans-Atlantic tensions, according to the Associated Press, via WRAL.

Speaking from the Swiss mountain resort, Trump said that while the U.S. believes it is best positioned to control Greenland, it will not resort to force in pursuit of that goal. The comments marked a distinct shift from the more ambiguous language he used on previous occasions, when he refused to rule out military action.

“We won’t get anything unless I use excessive strength and force,” Trump said, “and we would be unstoppable. But I won’t use force.”

 

He followed that by emphasizing the United States’ desire for diplomacy, tying Greenland to broader concerns about Western unity and national security.

Trump also took aim at parts of Europe, saying some areas were “not heading in the right direction” and urging stronger cooperation on trade, energy, and economic growth. “We want strong allies, not seriously weakened ones,” he said.

Trump’s Davos speech touched on a range of topics. He praised U.S. economic growth and said, “When America booms the whole world booms.” But much of the reaction overseas has centered on his remarks about Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark that the U.S. has increasingly treated as a strategic priority.

His insistence on diplomatic language came after days of pushback from European leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking earlier at the forum, warned against a world driven by brute strength and “bullies;” and urged respect for the rule of law. And British Prime Minister Keir Starmer publicly reiterated that the UK would not yield on principles about the future of Greenland, statements that underscored the depth of European resistance.

Trump’s softened language did not mean a retreat on his broader agenda. Earlier this week, he threatened steep tariffs on Denmark and seven other allies if they did not engage in talks over Greenland’s status, a move that rattled markets and drew warnings from European officials that any U.S. tariffs would prompt a coordinated response.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also had his say at Davos, telling the forum that “the old order is not coming back” and highlighting what he called intensifying global rivalry. Carney’s comments, though not directly about Greenland, framed the broader context in which Trump’s remarks were being interpreted.

Despite Trump’s pledge to shun force, his comments still left open the U.S. desire to negotiate a transfer of control. He repeated that the United States believed strongly in its case for influence in the Arctic, tying it to national security and global stability.

Trump’s arrival in Davos was delayed slightly by a minor electrical issue aboard Air Force One, but the hiccup did not appear to dampen the energy in Congress Hall. Business leaders and heads of state filled the room to hear his remarks, which blended economic optimism with sharp criticism of allies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed the potential fallout from Trump’s tariff threats, saying any response from the bloc would be “unflinching, united and proportional.”

For now, Trump’s message in Davos was clear: no military force for Greenland, at least not from this podium. And in the meantime,  the U.S. continues to push hard on geopolitics, trade, and alliances on the global stage.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *