Trump Headed to Meet European Leaders in Davos Over His Greenland Agenda

Donald Trump reached Davos to discuss his plans for acquiring Greenland and is expected to raise the agenda with European leaders. When asked how far he would go to acquire Greenland, he replied, “You’ll find out.”

He said he currently has a “lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland.” Trump’s visit to Switzerland to address the World Economic Forum was delayed after Air Force One was forced to return to the U.S. due to an electrical issue.

European leaders are backing Greenland and plan to meet with Trump in an effort to intervene in his proposal. According to CNN, they will attempt to defuse tensions, as Greenland is under significant geopolitical pressure and the situation could impact the future of NATO.

Trump has already threatened European countries with 10% tariffs if they oppose his plans to acquire Greenland.

Reporter: “How far are you willing to go to acquire Greenland?”

Reporter: "How far are you willing to go to acquire Greenland?"

President Trump: "You'll find out."

He has said that the U.S. needs Greenland for national security, not for minerals. Acquiring Greenland, according to Trump, is about Arctic dominance. It is for the same reason that Russia and China are opposing his plans.

Earlier, Trump also stated, “We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not … If we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way. And by the way, I’m a fan of Denmark too.”

Trump’s tariffs could begin on Feb. 1 and apply to all imported goods from eight European countries. Meanwhile, Greenland’s industry minister, Naaja Nathanielsen, said, “We do not want to be Americans,” she told the BBC, adding that Greenlanders are “bewildered.”

Trump has also claimed that he wants to replace the United Nations with his proposed Board of Peace, with himself serving as chairman.

President Trump's renewed push on Greenland is fuelling sharp exchanges with Europe as leaders gather in Davos and warn sovereignty is not negotiable.

Many people rallied in the cold weather to support self-governance. They do not want the United States to take over, holding slogans such as “We shape our future” and “Greenland is already GREAT.” Military action may be expected if discussions do not go well.

According to the leader of the Joint Arctic Command, Danish Maj. Gen. Søren Andersen, European troops were deployed to Nuuk for Arctic defense training. Even if there is no military attack, the deployment is meant to send a message that allies will work together.

In the event of an attack, Danish soldiers are obligated to fight back. In private messages that were later shared publicly, Trump claimed that only the U.S. can protect Greenland from China and Russia and that Denmark does not have the “right of ownership.” He also said that he has done so much for NATO and that the alliance should return the favor.