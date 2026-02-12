Donald Trump Addresses Speculations About His Bruised Hands

Donald Trump’s bruised hand is in the news again. Despite trying hard to hide the bruise behind makeup and a Band-Aid, it remains a hot topic. As a result, Trump often gets asked about the reason behind the bruise or caked-up concealer on his hand.

During his trip to Davos in January, he was spotted with a large discolored bruise on both his hands.

He was asked about the bruise, and he answered,

“I’m very good. I clipped it on the table. So I put a little — what do they call it? — cream on it. But I clipped it.”

He further explained the use of aspirin for his heart health. Earlier, Karoline Leavitt and the White House claimed the president uses aspirin as a blood thinner, which is part of his heart health regimen, recommended by his doctors.

Trump said, “I would say, take aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little bruising. If you take the big – I take the big aspirin. When you take the big aspirin they tell you, you bruise.”

Looking at the bruise on Trump’s hand, along with swollen ankles and a bulge under his pants, many people have speculated about his declining health. Earlier, he used to cover his bruised right hand with his left hand, but now both hands have similar bruises. Trump repeatedly claims to be in great health and brags about acing his cognitive tests.

Trump has bandages on his bruise covered hand and is falling asleep at public events almost daily. This man is not well and I don’t think MAGA can deny it anymore. pic.twitter.com/70LeXjkFLq — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 4, 2025

He boasted about being fit and feeling the same as he did physically and mentally fifty years ago. Karoline Leavitt also had another explanation for his bruised hand. She blamed constantly shaking hands with people for the bruising.

Many people aren’t convinced by these explanations and have genuine doubts about Trump’s well-being. An X user took a jab and posted, “BAN HANDSHAKING IT’S DECIMATING HIM.” Another user joked, “it’s like he edits his own hand in Microsoft Paint circa [1994],” referring to the cakey concealer that doesn’t even match his skin color.