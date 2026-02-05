Trump Gets Trolled For Bragging About Cognitive Tests

NBC viewers called Donald Trump a “clown” after watching his recent interview. The president once again bragged about acing three cognitive tests while discussing about his physical and cognitive condition amid concerns surrounding his health.

Speculations about Trump’s potentially declining health have been making the rounds since he took office for the second time last year. But, the president does not feel that way. In fact, he bragged about feeling the same way he did fifty years ago.

“I feel great. I mean, physically and mentally, I feel like I did 50 years ago. It’s crazy,” the president said. “Now, there’ll be a time when I won’t be able to give you that answer,” he added, before saying, “But that time hasn’t come.”

He didn’t stop there, but also added that no other president has taken so many cognitive tests. The 79-year-old also claimed he aced these tests because he’s “100%.”

No one can convince me that Trump actually won the 2024 election. There’s simply no way in hell he could have won all seven swing States. I am more than embarrassed, I am horrified.

It’s well known that Elon Musk had people working on messing with elections for the previous four… — franya (@franyafranya) February 5, 2026

“I’ve done more physicals, I take physicals just to get the report out. I take cognitive physicals so, I do a cognitive mind test, okay? A lot of people wouldn’t be able to do very well. It’s not easy, you know, you get to those last questions,” Trump said.

“I’ve aced, I’ve done three of them. No other president has agreed to do them. I do them because I have no problem with it because I’m 100%,” he added.

When the interviewer enquired if the President is still taking Aspirin, he replied that he does and doesn’t want to change that. He added, “I’ve been taking Aspirin for 30 years. ‘Take the smaller one,’ I say, ‘Well, I want that blood to be nice and thin running through my heart.'”

Trump has been seen with a bruised hand, often hiding it with a band aid and makeup. The bruise is suspected to be a result of excessive Aspirin use. Although White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously claimed it’s due to excessive hand shaking.

As the President continued to brag about his excellent health, viewers were convinced he was showing off test results that even a 10-year-old could have aced.

He’s done 3 cognitive ‘mental physicals’ this year cause everyone around him knows he’s loosing his mind. His ADHD is so worse. He’s falling asleep during meetings & pressers – who does that? He grips everyone’s hand too tight because he’s going to fall over. Grandpa is old AF — SharingPopcorn&WatchingTheShow (@SharingPopcorn1) February 5, 2026



One user commented, “It’s not completely clear to me what cognitive condition Trump is suffering from… but whatever it is, it’s getting much worse.”

Another one posted, “You don’t take the test unless a doctor suspects cognitive decline. Healthy, non-symptomatic people don’t need the test. The fact that he doesn’t get that is what’s troublesome.”

Many viewers noted that he requires so many tests in just one year because his health has become an issue. A third user joked, “Yes the difference between a giraffe and an elephant is difficult to explain,” implying the kind of silly questions included in these tests.