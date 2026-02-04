Trump, 79, Still Feels Like He’s in His 20s

In a conversation with NBC journalist Tom Llamas, during an interview on Wednesday, President Trump declared that he feels he is still young, in fact, in his 20s. His generous interpretation of his own health and age stirred conversations online with netizens joking about him lying completely “unchecked.”

From his public appearances, it appears that Donald Trump is not in his best physical condition. It has been reported that Trump, who has a family history of Alzheimer’s, often falls asleep during important meetings, has been seen with bruises, and his swollen ankles are visible above his shoes.

The frequently bruised and cankle-stricken president says time has barely touched him.https://t.co/ieSfrEFjCK — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 5, 2026

During one segment of the Wednesday interview, Llamas asked Trump, 79, how he feels about turning 80. “How do you feel now as you approach 80?” he asked.

Trump replied with a witty answer, suggesting he feels largely unchanged by time. He commented, “I feel great. I mean, physically and mentally, I feel like I did 50 years ago…It’s crazy.” He added, “Now, there’ll be a time when I won’t be able to give you that answer. But that time hasn’t come, you know.”

Trump continued, “I take cognitive physicals (pointing at his head) so I do a cognitive mind test, okay, and a lot of people wouldn’t be able to do very well. Not easy. You know, you get to those last questions.”

He referred to taking three Montreal Cognitive Assessments, a test designed to detect early stages of dementia or cognitive ailments. “I’ve aced—I’ve done three of them. No other president has agreed to do them. I do them because I have no problem with it because I’m one hundred percent,” he said, possibly referring to speculation about Joe Biden’s mental fitness during his term as the president.

Llamas then cited Trump’s recent claim regarding his aspirin consumption. Recently, Trump has revealed that he ignores his doctor’s recommendation and takes a higher dose, and as a result, he often wakes up with bruises on his body. “You know I’ve taken aspirin for 30 years, and I don’t want to change it,” Trump continued, “They say, ‘Take the smaller one,’ I say, ‘Well, I want that blood to be nice and thin running through my heart.’”

Trump’s answers related to his age and health led to some critics calling him delusional. The Wednesday interview divided the internet. Some are unhappy with NBC giving him a platform to “lie and brag,” and Llamas complimenting POTUS on his immigration policy.