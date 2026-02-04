Donald Trump’s Swollen Ankles Are Back — and the Internet Is Taking Notice

Donald Trump frequently makes headlines for his antics, but this time, it is for his health. The president recently met Gustavo Petro, the president of Colombia, and the photo revealed more than their interaction.

In one photo, the U.S. president is seen sitting at an angle and having a chat with his Colombian counterpart. Yet his visibly swollen left ankle stole the show, which almost looked like it bulged out of his shoe.

President Donald J. Trump meets with Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the White House. pic.twitter.com/1v05LZ4AP1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 3, 2026

The meeting with Gustavo Petro carried significant importance as this was the first time Trump had met him personally. Plus, they have always had a very volatile relationship in the past, with Trump even threatening Petro.

This time, putting all differences aside, these two came together to discuss a series of essential matters. The meeting concluded on an amicable note, with Petro posting a friendly photo of the two, with a message attributed to Trump. The caption read, “Gustavo – A great honor – I love Colombia.”

“Gustavo: Un gran Honor.

Amor a Colombia”. Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/1Tl7eIbAPr — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) February 3, 2026

At the age of 79, Trump is showing all the signs a man his age would, and that becomes a topic of discussion, thanks to his position. People have also noticed that he relies more on his wife, Melania, now.

An anonymous family insider leaked to the Daily Mail about his tell-tale signs of aging. They claimed, “He’s 79, so none of this is a surprise. And, of course, he’s tired. Who wouldn’t be? He nods off. He needs Melania now more than ever.”

Trump himself completely denies that he is physically getting weak and maintains that he is in great health. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he dismissed all the reports, saying his health was “declining” and went on to assert he is “perfect.”

But despite all these declarations by the president, there is ample proof to showcase the actual situation. After Trump’s Truth Social rant about his age and stamina, a political journalist, Hayes Brown, pointed out how it only made the situation worse.

Brown appeared on MS Now and commented on the fact that Trump does not want to accept his age. He stated, “I think that if you are pushing 80 and unwilling to admit, yes, I am aging. Yes, I am slowing down. Yes, some things may take me longer, but I’m doing it the best I can, that I think, and just pretending it’s not happening, that is a hit to your credibility.”

Trump’s ankle controversy in nothing new. Previously, figures like Chris D. Jackson, a political strategist, posted, “Donald Trump’s ankles are so swollen he looks like he’s wearing invisible ankle weights.”

Joe Biden’s ankles vs Donald Trump’s ankles. Donald Trump’s ankles are so swollen he looks like he’s wearing invisible ankle weights. The man can barely move. But where’s Jake Tapper? Where’s Alex Thompson? They ran thinkpieces about Biden’s gait and his sneakers. Now Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/y2XFMxSH2k — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 16, 2025

It is definitely true that Trump is aging, but only the future will tell if that will affect his presidency.