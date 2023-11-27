Trump Pardoned Kushner-Linked Smuggling Convict in 2021, ‘Destroyed’ Massive DOJ Investigation

On the final day of Donald Trump's presidency, he announced that he was pardoning Jonathan Braun, a loan shark who had been found guilty of operating a large-scale marijuana network. Rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne were among the 142 others who received pardons in addition to Braun, who at the time was serving a 10-year term. Braun's family allegedly used connections with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to usher Trump into pardoning him, reported The New York Times.

Jared Kushner's father Charles Kushner, was first contacted by Braun's family. The ultimate commutations of Braun and others were also announced in a press release that was written by Kushner's White House staff.

Trump's pardon also ended up jeopardizing a hefty decades-long DOJ probe into loan sharks like Braun. When Trump announced his commutation, federal prosecutors were discussing getting Braun's assistance in a massive Justice Department probe of shady lenders in the merchant cash advance sector, per Rolling Stone.

The DOJ wanted Braun to provide information on predatory loan arrangements. However, after Braun was freed from prison, they had no more leverage to persuade him to speak. While Braun was awaiting punishment in the marijuana case, he provided small businesses with predatory loans between 2011 and 2020.

According to court filings, borrowers who obtained loans from Braun claim that he threatened to withhold payments from them and their families. In addition to being accused of pushing a man off a deck at a Staten Island house in 2018, Braun was also accused of making violent threats to eight others who he had borrowed money from during the nine years he awaited his punishment. In a court filing, a real estate developer who borrowed money from Braun said that he threatened that he would “take your daughters.”

Another borrower shared that he was told, “Be thankful you’re not in New York because your family would find you floating in the Hudson.” The state of New York prohibited Braun from obtaining or granting business loans just a few months after his release from jail.

New York Attorney General Letitia James asserted that Braun and associates had been “harming small businesses through high-interest loans and undisclosed fees” in a statement released after the suspension. James said in a complaint that the “merchant cash advances, which are a form of short-term, high-interest funding for small businesses” offered by Braun and other companies “were illegal, high-interest loans with astronomical and illegal rates.”

Additionally, Braun's father Jacob frequently phoned Alan Dershowitz, a Trump supporter, to beg for Braun's release. “Every single Friday by 3 o’clock in the afternoon: ‘Hi this is Jacob Braun, I’m so upset my son is still in prison, what can you do? It’s unfair, he’s a good boy,’” Dershowitz told the outlet.

Braun, however, insists on his innocence and says he is the victim of unjust tactics used by the legal system. “What is so bad about me?” he told the outlet. “I never hurt anybody, never did anything wrong to anybody.”

