Trump Complains About Lawsuit as Board Member Challenges His Kennedy Center Renaming Bid

Rep. Joyce Beatty has asked a federal judge to prevent the Trump-led Kennedy Center board from adding President Donald Trump’s name to the national arts institution. This comes as tensions rise over recent changes made at the venue.

Beatty, an Ohio Democrat and ex officio member of the Kennedy Center board, filed a motion in U.S. District Court. She claims that the effort to rename conflicts with the center’s role as the official memorial to President John F. Kennedy.

The filing requests that the court block the use of Trump’s name on the building and in official materials while the larger case proceeds.

The Associated Press reported that the dispute arose after a board vote in December to rename the venue the “Trump-Kennedy Center” following renovation plans supported by Trump. His name was then added to the building’s facade and digital platforms. Beatty’s court filing argues that Congress established the center as a memorial to Kennedy and did not give the authority to change that purpose to a president or board.

On Thursday, March 26, Trump complained about being sued over the addition of his name to the historic center, adding that ‘Kennedy Center’ is the old name.

Trump: “The fixing up of — again, I’ll use the old name. Kennedy Center, because they’re not fixing up Trump-Kenna — what. It’s gonna be beautiful when you add the name Trump.” pic.twitter.com/sihTt7qhc1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2026

This legal battle is happening alongside another challenge to Trump’s plans for the center. A group of preservation and architecture organizations filed a lawsuit this week to stop the major renovation, claiming that the project exceeds the routine repairs allowed under federal law and needs congressional approval and preservation review. Reuters reported that the lawsuit also contests plans to repaint the center’s iconic gold columns and to place Trump’s name on the building.

The Washington Post noted that eight groups filed the preservation lawsuit, aiming to stop the proposed $200 million renovation and the two-year closure of the venue. The groups argue that the Kennedy Center is a protected cultural landmark and that the administration moved forward too quickly with changes that could affect the historic character of the building.

Trump has defended the renovation initiative as part of a an effort to transform the center. Reuters reported that he expressed his desire to make it the “finest performing arts facility in the world.” This project has become a sticking point in Trump’s attempt to reshape cultural institutions in Washington upon his return to office.

🚨 BREAKING: Rep. Joyce Beatty says claims of a “unanimous” vote to rename the Kennedy Center the Trump-Kennedy Center are false. Beatty, an ex officio board member, says she was on the call, repeatedly muted, and never allowed to speak, object, or vote — despite the White House… pic.twitter.com/6XBSyfN8yB — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 18, 2025

The naming dispute has also faced backlash from Democratic lawmakers, members of the Kennedy family, and preservation advocates, according to the AP. Beatty’s legal team argues that keeping Trump’s name on the center would undermine the institution’s purpose, which is to honor one president, John F. Kennedy, not a later one.

The dispute now lands in a judge’s hands, and it goes well beyond what the building looks like or what it’s called. At the heart of the case is a straightforward question: can a sitting president, backed by allies on the board, move ahead with changes to one of Washington’s most recognizable cultural institutions without Congress signing off?

Beatty’s filing asks the court to pause any steps toward that shift while the case is decided, before the changes take hold.