Trump Approves Kennedy Center Shutdown for $200 Million Renovation Project

Donald Trump approved the Kennedy Center makeover, which will lead to hundreds of employees getting fired. The center will be shut down for two years for renovation, leaving no need for several employees who keep the center running.

According to Monday’s meeting minutes, 75 to 175 employees will be impacted by the shutdown. Trump agrees that the total shutdown of the center will help work faster. Meanwhile, meeting minutes concluded,

“Major infrastructure needs include HVAC and chilled water systems, electrical infrastructure, structural and concrete deficiencies, service tunnel conditions, waterproofing, roof and steel degradation, and life-safety systems.”

Your suspicion was right. Trump shut down the Kennedy Center out of pure embarrassment after the cancellations. He’s betting we forget in two years. In 2023 the Kennedy Center was in the black, pulling in $286M in revenue. And it reopened from a $250M renovation in 2019. pic.twitter.com/ADWxtaQnbL — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) February 6, 2026

The Trump-appointed board unanimously voted to approve the closure of the center for a two-year renovation project. This update comes right after Kennedy Center president Richard Grenell announced his stepping down from the role.

According to Trump, the place needs to be shut down for the renovations to be carried out. Some of the renovations include changing the HVAC system and marble. Trump said, “What I know best in the world is construction. The best way to do it is to close it, do it properly and reopen it, have a grand reopening. And when it’s finished, it’s going to be far better than it was when it was originally built.”

Breaking news: Kennedy Center staff learned of the imminent closure through President Trump’s Truth Social post, and at least some board members were blindsided by the announcement, according to people familiar with the board of trustees’ activities. https://t.co/UjnPknmVA3 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 2, 2026

The renovation project is estimated to cost around $200 million. Trump has emphasized the importance of these renovations; however, Democrats have called them a part of a distraction plan. The major issues after Trump took over include low ticket sales, artists declining to perform at the venue, and the Washington National Opera cutting ties.

Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty has sued to block the closing of the center. She said,

“I was very clear in advising them that while I’m not against renovations if they need to be done, I am totally against the process, it being unlawful, them not checking with Congress.”

The new executive director will be Matt Floca, who was the former vice president of facilities at the center. He will be overseeing the renovations. Trump’s second term marked the Kennedy Center becoming a MAGA hotspot in his attempt to fight the woke culture.

The first lady’s documentary also premiered at the center.