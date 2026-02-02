Kennedy Family Speaks Up After Donald Trump Plans to Shuts Down Kennedy Center

The Kennedy family has expressed outrage over President Donald Trump’s announcement to shut down the Kennedy Center for two years. The center has hosted an array of events over the years. Some have questioned whether the move is a response to Melania tanking. Here’s what the Kennedy family thinks about it.

The POTUS shared a lengthy post on Truth Social announcing plans to shut down the Kennedy Center for two years, which is now known as the ‘Donald Trump and John F. Kennedy Center.’ He explained that in order for it to become a top-performing arts facility with state-of-the-art amenities, a complete halt to entertainment operations was necessary.

So rather than face the backlash of renaming the iconic Kennedy Center, Trump is going to close it and tear it down. He’s literally punishing Americans for boycotting it. pic.twitter.com/Ke86oMXZRe — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) February 2, 2026

He further explained that no entertainment-related events would take place until the ‘Donald Trump and John F. Kennedy Center’ reopens two years from now. According to reports by the Daily Beast, the center is set to have a grand reopening that will be unlike any event in its past.

Trump’s controversial move to rename the facility has sparked public outrage among critics and members of the Kennedy family. Although federal law protects the original name from being removed, Trump revealed that his hand-picked board approved the decision to rename and shut down the facility.

In the wake of Trump closing the cultural landmark, members of the Kennedy family have spoken out against his actions. While the Trump administration’s Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has not commented on the shutdown of the facility, it has not stopped other members of the family from speaking out.

Translation: It has been brought to my attention that due to the name change (but nobody’s telling me it’s due to the name change), but it’s been brought to my attention that entertainers are canceling left and right, and I have determined that since the name change no one wants… https://t.co/BDsjQeOAC9 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 2, 2026

The only grandson of the late John F. Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg, shared his thoughts in a post on X. Schlossberg, who has been politically active, delivered a blunt and fiery response to the POTUS shutting down the Kennedy Center.

Schlossberg acknowledged the POTUS’s actions, claiming Trump held the power not only to change the name but also to revamp the building. He also emphasized how his grandfather’s legacy continues despite the renaming of the facility. He said, “JFK is kept alive by us rising to remove Donald Trump…”

Schlossberg’s remarks strongly mirror his broader political ambitions, as he has reportedly aimed to “restore the freedoms generations fought for.” Another member of the Kennedy family who spoke up was JFK’s niece, Maria Shriver.

The 70-year-old addressed the wave of performance cancellations, particularly following the name change. Like Schlossberg, Shriver also shared her thoughts on X regarding Trump’s controversial move. JFK’s niece appeared to shade Trump’s solution to the cancellations, “translating” it on X.

The Kennedy Center is a living memorial to a fallen president and named for President Kennedy by federal law. It can no sooner be renamed than can someone rename the Lincoln Memorial, no matter what anyone says. https://t.co/VpZhNvx7So — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) December 18, 2025

Shriver suggested that Trump’s renaming of the Kennedy Center would explain why entertainers had refused to perform. She also said his attempt to rebuild and rename the venue would, in his view, hopefully stop people from bringing up the cancellations.

It wasn’t just these two who criticized Trump’s actions online. Joe Kennedy III also shared his outrage, pointing to federal law that protects the Kennedy Center’s name. He compared the move to renaming the Lincoln Memorial. Kerry Kennedy likewise expressed disapproval, stating that Trump was allegedly acting in opposition to JFK’s values.

The Trump administration continues to support the president’s decision to rename and revamp the Kennedy Center. It has yet to respond to the backlash from the Kennedy family.