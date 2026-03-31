Trump Addresses Allegations Involving Kristi Noem’s Husband — Says He “Hasn’t Seen Anything”

President Donald Trump has responded publicly to the allegations that the husband of former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem lived a secret double life online that included cross-dressing. The bombshell claims have sparked outrage and have now reached the White House.

Trump spoke to the Daily Mail via a phone call and appeared shocked by Noem’s statement. However, he also appeared sympathetic as he heard of the family’s plight. “They confirmed it? Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that’s the case,” he said. The President seemed surprised that the Noem family did not deny the allegations.

NEW: President Trump just reacted to photos of Kristi Noem’s husband as a crossdresser. “Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that’s the case, that’s too bad,” Trump told @Daily_MailUShttps://t.co/okmurjIqNd — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) March 31, 2026

He added, “That’s too bad,” before distancing himself further. “I haven’t seen anything. I don’t know anything about it… I just know nothing about it,” the President claimed. Trump wanted to make it clear that he didn’t have any information about the scandal.

Bryon Noem allegedly exchanged hundreds of messages with women with a “bimbofication” fetish. But he didn’t stick to chatting with them, he allegedly sent them money to the tune of $25,000 as well. There were also photos of Bryon dressed in women’s clothing, such as skintight pink hot-pants and fake breasts.

The messages themselves also portrayed a different side to Noem’s husband. In some of his messages, Bryon spoke about his wife’s alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski when one of the woman asked him about it. “I know. There’s nothing I can do about it,” he said.

The reports have also not been verified by any independent authority, but the outlet indicated that they partially published the story because of the danger to national security. As the former head of the Department of Homeland Security, Noem could have been a target for blackmail due to his online activities. It seems as if her appointment as special envoy for the Shield of the Americas is timely.

The outlet asked him about the potential for blackmail because he spoke about his wife. Bryon stated, “Yeah, I made no comments like that, that would lead to that.”

Secret double life of Kristi Noem’s crossdressing husband Bryon: The pouting ‘busty bimbo’ photos and trove of explicit messages https://t.co/AwF7Fr52EQ pic.twitter.com/XtJKTSLMPi — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 31, 2026

If Noem was still the DHS chief, it could have led to a situation where she may have not received her top secret security clearance if she knew about Bryon’s double life. An official said that he could “vouch for the blackmail claim.” He added, “This would have been a disqualification for national security eligibility for anyone else whose spouse was hiding this.”

Kristi Noem released a statement about her husband via a spokesperson. They stated, “Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time.”

Earlier this year, Noem was removed from her post as the head of Homeland Security after she appeared at a Congressional hearing. She was grilled about her alleged affair with Lewandowski while her husband looked on. Now the family has been hit with a new scandal.

The situation has placed the Noems in the spotlight. Bryon and Kristi Noem have raised three children, and to the public they are seen as a politically conservative, faith-centered family.