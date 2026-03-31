Kristi Noem Responds to Husband Bryon Noem’s Double Life Allegations

Kristi Noem has spoken out after news about her husband’s online activities graced headlines this week. She was shocked to discover that Bryon Noem led a double life where he chatted with online fetish models as well as cross-dressed.

A spokesperson for the former DHS chief spoke to the New York Post, and revealed her current state of mind. “Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time,” they said.

According to the reports backed by images first shared by Daily Mail, Bryon favoured women who had a “bimbofication” fetish and spent hours chatting to them. Noem’s husband allegedly loved their hyper-feminine “Barbie-doll” appearance.

Kristi Noem says she’s devastated by salacious claims that her husband, Bryon, lives a double life involving cross-dressing and online chats with fetish models. Her boyfriend Corey Lewandowski is reportedly shocked as well.https://t.co/jV3ws2pnNb pic.twitter.com/8C6UXsysNM — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) March 31, 2026

He received hundreds of messages from three women, and sent more than $25,000 to them. And if that wasn’t enough, the images that he sent was the final nail in the proverbial coffin. The photos reportedly show him wearing feminine clothing like pink hot-pants and a form-fitting flesh-colored leggings. Bryon allegedly completed the look with fake breasts.

However, even though the images were published, Bryon still has not confirmed their authenticity. In fact, the claims have not been verified by any independent authority.

Part of the reason why the info about why Bryon’s online activities were published was that there were concerns about Noem being vulnerable to potential blackmail. Security experts pointed out that as the former Homeland Security leader, Bryon’s double life could have been used against her.

Of course, the story is drawing attention for another reason. It is no secret where Noem stands on LGBTQ+ issues. When she was the governor of South Dakota she backed policies against transgender rights like those preventing transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

Now, those who lobbied for those rights point out how differing her policies were from what her husband allegedly practiced. Cross-dressing itself does not prove gender identity, but it does show that there’s a range around cultural norms.

Several people have spoken out after the report, including a Republican representative for South Carolina. Nancy Mace posted on social media, saying, “The media wants to talk about Bryon and Kristi Noem’s personal drama and indiscretions. I want to talk about who is getting deported, who got paid, and who’s stealing from taxpayers. Different priorities. Let’s focus on what matters.”

The media wants to talk about Bryon and Kristi Noem’s personal drama and indiscretions. I want to talk about who is getting deported, who got paid, and who’s stealing from taxpayers. Different priorities. Let’s focus on what matters. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) March 31, 2026

Another wrote, “I don’t care what Kristi Noem and her husband are doing in their private lives. It’s none of my business what consenting adults do in private. But I do find it very strange that these people believe the private lives of the rest of us are their business while they’re doing this.”

Not everyone was as respectful though. Some threw some humor into the situation, mocking, “dress for the job you want they say but I guess this ain’t what they meant.”

The Noems have repeatedly been in the headlines this year. Not too long ago, Noem was removed from her position as the head of the Department of Homeland Security. After her hearing with Congress, President Donald Trump seemingly bowed to political pressure and fired her. He then gave her a new role as special envoy in the Shield of Americas.

Beyond that Noem has also been romantically linked to Corey Lewandowski who was a special government employee working under her. Such was their alleged affair, that she was grilled by Congress about the nature of their relationship. And all this was done in front of Bryon who attended the hearing to support her. At the time, he was praised for his loyalty to her.