A Florida cop admitted to physically attacking a woman in the face after she did not fully roll down her window. (Image credit: Flickr/ Public Domain; X/ @ATLBlackStar)

A Jacksonville sheriff’s officer in Florida forced a Black woman, Tiara White, from her car at a traffic stop. The reason behind stopping the car was that she was driving without tail lights on. However, their conversation escalated to the police officer yanking her out of the car and later kneeing her face.

She recorded the altercation, while her sister posted the video and a photo of her injuries on Facebook. The photo shows her eye swollen shut due to the officer kneeling on her face. According to reports obtained by Atlanta Black Star, the incident occurred on May 9 at 3:20 a.m.

The police officer, B.M. Magyar, asked White to roll down her car window, and she lowered it just an inch. He then ordered her to get out of the car. She asked, “Why do you need me to step out of the car?”

The traffic stop was minor, the window was only partially open, and somehow a Florida cop decided that was enough justification to yank a Black woman out of her car and knee her in the face in a moment that is now being seen far beyond Florida.https://t.co/zHOpBhbo8F — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) May 19, 2026

He replied, “Because I’m requesting you to.” White asked for the reason again, and he replied, “Because I’m giving you a lawful order. I don’t have to give you a reason.” The police officer implied he didn’t want to argue, while White maintained it was just a conversation.

He asked her to step out to talk to her. After a while, she got out of the car, and the officer asked her to walk toward the back of the vehicle. He asked for her name, and she replied, “You need me to get out of the car to tell you my name?”

The police officer called her out for being ridiculous while she fired back, “I had the window down so you could hear me. You’re the one causing all this for no reason.” According to the law, the police can ask the driver to roll down the window during stops. However, it does not mention whether it has to be rolled down all the way.

A Florida cop pulled a Black woman over for a minor traffic stop, took issue with a partially open window, yanked her out of the car, and kneed her in the face — and the footage capturing all of it is the reason this story is not staying local. https://t.co/zHOpBhbo8F — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) May 19, 2026

In this case, White’s car windows were not tinted or obstructing the conversation. However, Magyar told White that he could not hear her. After that, he started using abusive language and yelling at her. He then proceeded to ask her to have her hands behind her back, and she said, “No, don’t touch me.”

The bodycam video is unavailable, but his report reads, “The suspect continued to pull away and attempt to escape our control. While she continued to actively physically resist, I delivered a single knee strike to the suspect’s face.”

He then called for JFRD after handcuffing her. The police department revealed to Atlanta Black Star that bodycam footage may take a year to be released due to a backlog. White was charged with a single misdemeanor of resisting arrest without violence and not showing her driver’s license.