News

Texas Mom Arrested 3 Months After Her 2 Toddler Daughters Were Found Drowned With Dr*gs in Their Blood

Published on: May 14, 2026 at 5:03 AM ET

The broken door latch nobody fixed cost everything.

Priyakshi Sharma
Written By Priyakshi Sharma
News Writer
Texas mom Laura Nicholson was charged with two counts of injury to a child after her two toddlers were reportedly found with cocaine in their blood at the time of passing. (Image Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office/ X; GoFundMe)
Laura Nicholson was charged with two counts of injury to a child after her two toddlers were reportedly found with cocaine in their blood at the time of passing. (Image Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office/ X; GoFundMe)

Trigger Warning: This article contains descriptions of child deaths, alleged child neglect, substance abuse, and references to dr*g exposure involving minors that some readers may find distressing.

A 23-year-old mother was arrested in Florida three months after her two toddler daughters, aged two and three, were allegedly found drowned with c*caine in their systems, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. 

Laura Nicholson was arrested in Fort Myers on Monday, May 11, after authorities found her at a local mental health treatment facility around noon and took her into custody without incident. On May 8, police had charged her with two counts of injury to a child for her alleged role in the tragic deaths of their two daughters that happened in Texas.  

The New York Post reports that under Texas law, “injury to a child can include acts or omissions that cause serious bodily harm or place a child in imminent danger.”

Three months earlier, on February 11, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a call at a home in Katy, Texas, after two toddler sisters, Kelsey Kite and Kinsley Kite, ages two and three, respectively, were reportedly found drowned in the family backyard pool. 

Investigation carried out by HCSO detectives revealed that both the sisters had c*caine in their systems at the time of drowning, Sheriff Gonzalez said in a post to X, formerly Twitter.  Gonzalez shared that on Monday, the “Violent Criminals Apprehension Team (VCAT) coordinated with the Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, who arrested Nicholson in Florida and booked her into the Lee County Jail.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of two young toddlers — sisters — in our community. May these little ones rest in peace,” Gonzalez wrote.

Click2 Houston reports that the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences released the findings from the children’s autopsies on April 30. 

Investigators found that both girls allegedly had c*caine and benzoylecgonine, a c*caine metabolite, in their blood. 

Forensic experts working on the case said that any amount of c*caine in a two- or three-year-old child can result in serious bodily injury and significantly increase the risk of death, reports Click2 HoustonAs per the publication, the medical examiner said that drowning is difficult to determine through an autopsy alone and is usually concluded through the facts and circumstantial evidence relating to a death. 

The medical examiner reportedly added that the Texas toddlers having access to the pool without fencing or functioning locks was “extremely dangerous” and that the inefficient supervision “could certainly have been a contributing factor” in the sisters’ deaths. 

Kinsley and Kelsey Kite reportedly had cocaine in their blood at the time of passing. Image Credit: GoFundMe
Kinsley and Kelsey Kite reportedly had c*caine in their blood at the time of passing. Image Credit: GoFundMe

According to Click2 Houston, court records show that authorities detained Nicholson and the children’s grandparents at the scene as they investigated what happened. 

The children’s grandmother told investigators that she left the house around 9:30 a.m. to run errands. At the time of her departure, she said Nicholson was asleep on the couch and that the toddlers were playing in the living room, per the media outlet. 

Court records indicate that when the grandmother reached home shortly after 11 a.m., she found the back door slightly ajar. She then discovered the children in the pool, reports Click2 Houston

The grandfather told investigators that he had played with the sisters that morning after returning from work around 8:30 a.m., before retiring to bed around 9:30 a.m. 

He said that Nicholson was fit to look after her daughters, but said that she “falls asleep a lot and this causes issues,” court documents said, per the news site. 

Nicholson told investigators that she had been staying at the house for about a year. She reportedly shared that the toddlers had woken up around 7:45 a.m. on the day of the incident and that she had fed them before they began watching a film. 

According to Click2 Houston, the defendant also told detectives that the latch on the back door had been broken for two days, so it would not lock. She reportedly also said that the girls had gotten out of the house and toward the pool area before.  Meanwhile, last year, Child Protective Services had reportedly questioned Nicholson about separate dr*g allegations. Detectives also found out that the defendant’s mother had earlier accused her of using c*caine during an interview conducted after the toddlers’ deaths. 

 

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *