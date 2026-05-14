80-Year-Old Veteran Attacked at His Own Home as Man Allegedly Told Him, ‘We Don’t Want Your Kind Living Here’

In another disturbing case believed to involve racial bias, 80-year-old veteran Dr Otis Lane was attacked at his residence in The Villages. Investigators said the case may be treated as a hate crime as they described the incident, which was recorded on a doorbell camera. Authorities said the accused, identified as Kyle Parrish, knocked on the 80-year-old man’s door. Believing it was a maintenance worker, the elderly man stepped outside and was then allegedly attacked.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, Lane, who was visibly shaken by the assault, stated that it was difficult to understand why someone would come to his house, ring the doorbell, and “target” him to launch an attack. The octogenarian recalled a derogatory remark made by Parrish before he approached him, “He said, ‘We don’t want people your kind living here,’ And at that point, he was walking directly towards me.”

MAGA man lures 80 year old Black veteran out of his home—punches him right in his face. Man yelled: "We don't want your kind living here!" He's caught on camera claiming to be maintenance—pounding on front door with fist clenched. Homeowner terrified attacker will be released… pic.twitter.com/sPC9C4iFhl — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) May 13, 2026

An affidavit has also been presented, which states that Parrish struck Lane in the face. In his words, “He stepped in front of me, he hit me so quickly. I didn’t have an option to defend myself or to respond.” During the conversation, when he was asked about the thoughts he had in his mind while it all happened, the veteran recalled facing racism throughout his life.

He stated that he grew up in the South during the era of Jim Crow laws, and he had to “deal with racism all his life.” He added that he did not achieve it all easily, but through years of “sweat and tears.”

He remembered in some cases he was treated unfairly and made to feel as a “second-class citizen,” adding that he still reached at the level in his life. “The last thing I would think would be a young white man who would come into my development and target me and assault me,” he added.

An 80-year-old Black veteran was targeted, lured outside his home, and punched in the face in Florida. the suspect, Kyle Parrish, yelled, “We don’t want people your kind living here,” before striking him in the face. pic.twitter.com/Tkvu1VsdAT — kevin blue (@kevinblue345) May 13, 2026

He said there were times in his life when he was treated unfairly and made to feel lesser than others, adding that after everything he had achieved, he never expected to experience something like this again.

Days later, the accused was arrested on charges of battery against a person aged 65 or older. Investigators stated that the case may have been motivated by a prejudicial motive, and prosecutors will determine whether hate crime charges should be filed.

In other news, a 31-year-old South Carolina man, Worden Evander Butler, was charged by a federal grand jury for violating the housing rights of his Black neighbors. He reportedly burnt a cross in his backyard on Nov. 24, 2023, to threaten his neighbors and posted pictures of their home on his Facebook account, accompanied by hateful messages against them.

In one of the disturbing social media posts, he had written that he was “summoning the devil’s army” and that he didn’t care if everyone involved including him faced destruction together and that he was going to “make them pay,” among other remarks. The press release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s office insisted that he could be imprisoned for up to 10 years.