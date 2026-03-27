Private Messages of Kristi Noem’s Alleged Lover Under Scrutiny in Ongoing Investigation

The ongoing investigation against Kristi Noem’s alleged lover Corey Lewandowski has led three Democratic senators to ask two companies to preserve communications with him.

The move came after an NBC report suggested that Lewandowski had asked to be paid for the contracts that the companies secured with the Department of Homeland Security.

Sens. Adam Schiff, Peter Welch and Richard Blumenthal, the ranking member on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, have asked Salus Worldwide Solutions and Geo Group to preserve “personal records, corporate records, and all communications with Mr. Lewandowski, any person representing or purporting to be acting on behalf of Mr. Lewandowski, or any consulting firms associated with Mr. Lewandowski.”

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It should be noted here that Salus holds a $915 million contract to encourage self-deportation and Geo Group is a private prison firm contracted by the Department of Homeland Security to house undocumented immigrants.

In the letter, the three Democratic senators wrote, “As you likely know, multiple Committees of jurisdiction and Members of Congress are investigating whether federal spending by the Department of Homeland Security was subject to improper influence, corruption, or other violations of federal law, under Congress’s investigative and oversight authorities.”

A report by NBC has previously mentioned that according to two industry sources, Lewandowski had directly solicited payment from GEO Group founder George Zoley in exchange for “protecting and growing its contracts with DHS.”

Moreover, according to a person familiar with the deal, a marketing firm was contacted by a representative for Salus who asked the firm to pay a portion of the contract to a consultant tied to Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has, however, denied these allegations and it is not clear if he had received any payments for the deals that happened between the businesses that contacted the government. His spokesperson has also denied Lewandowski having any kind of conversation with GEO Group and added that the allegations of his communication with Salus “patently false.”

Earlier this week, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee sent a letter to GEO Group, asking for the details of meetings and conversations that Lewandowski had with the company.

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Lewandowski served in a security role at the department after joining under former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and had allegedly often overstepped his professional boundaries, insiders revealed. He allegedly threatened his colleagues and yelled at them over minor issues, adding to concerns about his conduct.

Moreover, Noem and Lewandowski, who are both married, have faced allegations of an extramarital relationship. The duo also reportedly did little to conceal the relationship, which also contributed to their downfall.

Noem has also been severely criticized for her way of operating ICE and while previously the Trump administration had stood by her side, her actions ultimately became difficult to deal with, leading to her dismissal.