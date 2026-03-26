Corey Lewandowski Fired After Showing Up With Kristi Noem In Recent Pictures

Kristi Noem’s removal from the Department of Homeland Security came amid reports of an alleged relationship with Corey Lewandowski. After being reassigned as special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, her reported former associate has also departed. A report by the New York Post suggests Lewandowski has left his role as a special government employee working under Noem.

Sources close to the Trump administration, along with a White House official, said Lewandowski was ousted rather than choosing to leave. The development came shortly after he accompanied Noem on a multi-nation tour of Latin America this week.

Social media posts also circulated claims about the situation, though these remain unverified.

OMG! Kristi Noem just got busted sneaking her boyfriend Corey Lewandowski onto a taxpayer-funded trip to Guyana after she got fired for unprofessional conduct from her LAST job!

Former DHS chief Kristi Noem was fired in disgrace from her last job and faced questions from pic.twitter.com/nQvv8y61Mu — Jerry Whitney (@theharpoonman) March 26, 2026

Photos released by the Guyana government showed the two appearing together to promote a newly launched anti-crime initiative on Wednesday. Lewandowski was seen standing beside Noem as she greeted officials, further fueling speculation about his abrupt departure.

Meanwhile, two sources claimed that former President Donald Trump forced Lewandowski out of the department. The president reportedly disapproved of a $220 million ad campaign featuring Noem and opposed several decisions he made while serving under Noem.

Another unverified source offered a different account, saying Lewandowski chose to step down because he did not want to continue working under Noem at the State Department. The source added that he was uncomfortable with reporting structures that would place Noem under the deputy secretary of state after previously serving as a Cabinet secretary.

Reports also indicated that Noem requested about 10 former subordinates to join her in the new department, though Lewandowski was not among them. Her trip to Latin America began while she was still leading DHS, which allowed him to accompany her. It remains unclear whether he will continue to travel with her following his departure.

Neither Lewandowski nor his representatives have commented on the developments. The department has also not issued an official statement.

Additional commentary on social media further amplified public attention around the situation.

Here is Barbie, of the Americas, Battling Cartels.

Kristi Noem keeps Corey Lewandowski close by in one of her last appearances as DHS secretary https://t.co/ahv5tpIU5L — Monique Anne McGregor (@MoniAnnMcGregor) March 26, 2026

Lewandowski’s role as one of Noem’s chiefs of staff drew criticism, particularly over concerns about potential bias and conflicts of interest. His designation as a special government employee typically limits service to 130 days per year, though he appeared to remain active in the role for a significantly longer period.

Speculation within the department also includes allegations of overnight stays at a government residence and a lack of financial disclosures. These claims are reportedly under review by the inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security.

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