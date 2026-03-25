Kristi Noem Spotted with Corey Lewandowski a Day After DHS Exit

Former Department of Homeland Secretary, Kristi Noem, attended a meeting at the US Embassy in Guyana with His Excellency President Irfaan Ali and Guyanese government officials. The meeting was set to reaffirm the enduring US-Guyana partnership. However, after the meeting was shared on social media, it was revealed that Kristi wasn’t alone on her business trip.

Reportedly, Noem’s alleged boyfriend, Corey Lewandowski, was along for the ride. This instantly sparked rumors of the continuation of the relationship in her first appearance in her new job, as they were spotted sitting side-by-side at the embassy meeting.

Kristi Noem – you brought Corey Lewendowski with you to Guyana after just being fired from your last job after being asked in front of congress if you’re in an unprofessional relationship with him…. GIRL WHAT IS YOU DOING?!? https://t.co/369h02Gvu5 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 25, 2026

The View host Meghan McCain reacted to the photos on X and wrote, “Kristi Noem – you brought Corey Lewendowski with you to Guyana after just being fired from your last job after being asked in front of congress if you’re in an unprofessional relationship with him…. GIRL WHAT IS YOU DOING?!?”

Lewandowski was an unpaid special government employee at the Department of Homeland Security, but he introduced himself as her Chief of Staff. Reportedly, he was able to wield major power within the DHS. Both Lewandowski and Noem are married to other people, but rumors have swirled about them having an affair for years.

Noem was pictured smiling during the meeting in Guyana, which came weeks after she was grilled about the alleged affair in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing earlier this month.

According to a tweet from the embassy, they discussed joint efforts to disrupt cartel and transnational criminal activity, strengthen border security, discourage illegal immigration, and promote economic opportunity.

Meanwhile, as Markwayne Mullin took over as DHS secretary, Noem tweeted her farewell, writing, “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the 8th Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.”

It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the 8th Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. I want to thank President Trump for entrusting me to lead the department leading the fight to Make America Safe Again. In one year, the patriots at DHS delivered the MOST… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@EnvoyNoem) March 24, 2026

Noem went on to thank President Donald Trump for entrusting her to “lead the department leading the fight to Make America Safe Again.” She noted that in one year, the patriots at DHS had “delivered the MOST secure border in American history,” noting that three million illegal aliens had left the US, while 145,000 unaccompanied children had been located, and disaster relief had been delivered at a “100 percent faster rate.”

The former DHS secretary said that DHS had “ushered in the golden age of travel, saved the American taxpayer $13 billion, and revitalized the US Coast Guard.”

“As Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, I will build on the years of national security expertise I forged during my time as Secretary of Homeland Security, Governor of South Dakota, and Congresswoman on the House Armed Services Committee,” Noem added.