Corey Lewandowski’s Lack Of Pictures With His Wife Says A Lot About His Relationship With Her

Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski have been subjected to affair rumors consistently. While neither of them has actively addressed these rumors, they have not exactly tried to hide their alleged relationship either.

From giving Lewandowski more than what his position entails in the government to living in close proximity to each other, Noem and Lewandowski have made their affair rather obvious. It is important to note here that both of them are married, and while Noem still tries to paint a picture of her having a cordial relationship with her husband, Lewandowski does not even try that.

For instance, Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem, have made public appearances together very recently. He also came to her hearing and sat there with a stoic face when she was being grilled about her affair with Lewandowski. Regardless of the condition of their marriage, Noem ensures that she is seen with her husband in public. While that has not helped much in rebuilding her image, she does try it nonetheless.

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However, in Lewandowski’s case, neither is he seen with his wife Alison in public, nor do the couple have any recent pictures online. Their last picture available online dates back to 2016 New Year’s Eve, which is almost 10 years ago.

Despite facing a huge amount of scrutiny over his alleged relationship with Noem, Lewandowski never posed with his wife, not even to shut down these rumors. Moreover, unlike Noem, his X bio does not mention him as a husband.

Noem’s bio, on the other hand, does mention that she is a wife.

While both of them are engaging in the affair, their approach to dealing with the same thing is quite different. Moreover, Lewandowski rarely mentions his wife, unlike Noem, who at least refers to her husband on different occasions to give the idea that there is no extramarital affair happening.

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Interestingly, Lewandowski’s wedding ring also seemed to be barely visible in his pictures over the years. However, surprisingly enough, on the day that Noem got fired, Lewandowski turned up with a clearly visible wedding ring, probably to clarify that he was still a married man.

It should also be noted that Noem is not the only woman with whom Lewandowski has been alleged to have had an affair as a married man. Previously, he was alleged to have had an affair with Hope Hicks, who was Trump’s communications director during his first term as president. With multiple rumors of affairs, it is only natural that Lewandowski’s marriage is not going great.

It now remains to be seen if he will follow Noem’s footsteps of making more public appearances with his wife, following the former DHS Secretary’s hearing, where his wedding ring was prominently visible.