Kristi Noem Accused of Misleading Congress Over Top Aide’s Unchecked DHS Power

Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem has been receiving backlash after it was reported that her rebuttal to Congress has been opposed by one of her own policies that she introduced last year.

Her relationship with her top advisor, Corey Lewandowski, is also under heavy scrutiny. The latter allegedly cleared Department of Homeland Security (DHS) contracts without internal approval.

​

Noem imposed a sign-off policy in 2025 that combined her and her top advisors’ powers to jointly review all of the DHS’ spendings. On top of that, she can personally analyze any spending that exceeds $100,000. Even before that, the contracts need to be approved by a group of political appointees, who are required to sign a routing sheet or checklist.

According to the policy, Lewandowski is typically the last one to review all approved contracts before they reach Noem.

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem denied that aide Corey Lewandowski had any role in approving contracts. But internal DHS records and interviews with current and former agency staffers contradict her testimony. https://t.co/TEj5eeBzLg — Charles Ornstein (@charlesornstein) March 4, 2026

However, after ProPublica evaluated the DHS reports, the findings revealed otherwise. Lewandowski allegedly cleared multimillion-dollar contracts without any interference. This completely violates Noem’s legislation.

​

Several current and former DHS employees have come out saying that this was not a one-time occurrence. This also brings into perspective the kind of power Lewandowski holds within the organization. He has reportedly cleared numerous DHS contracts. He is also the one who has the last say while deciding the budget.

​

When asked whether Lewandowski possesses the power to clear contracts without internal approval, Noem answered with a strong no. A DHS spokesperson has defended Noem and Lewandowski, claiming that the latter is not a salaried employee but a “special government employee.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem misled Congress on Tuesday about the powers of her controversial top aide Corey Lewandowski, according to records reviewed by ProPublica and four current and former DHS officials.

Lewandowski has an unusual role at DHS, where he is not a… https://t.co/gsOZ3VC1Yl — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 4, 2026

The spokesperson added, “Mr. Lewandowski does not play a role in approving contracts…he does not receive a salary or any federal government benefits. He volunteers his time to serve the American people.”

Despite the DHS stating that Noem’s new policy has saved taxpayers billions, reports suggest that the review process has caused delays in approval of important documents, including immigration applications and disaster relief.

​

Noem has repeatedly been questioned over her alleged affair with Lewandowski.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, March 4, she avoided answering the allegation of having a sexual relationship with Lewandowski, instead of denying it.

​

“I am shocked that we’re going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee today… I would tell you that he is a special government employee who works for the White House (…) I think the ridiculousness of this and the tabloids that you are quoting and referencing are insane,” Kristi said.