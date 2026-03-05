Kristi Noem Bristles at Affair Question About Corey Lewandowski—Her Reply Raises Eyebrows

Kristi Noem has faced numerous controversies as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, but none as tumultuous as those about her alleged extramarital affair with senior adviser Corey Lewandowski. She arrived at Capitol Hill on Wednesday to defend herself as the House Judiciary Committee grilled her on the matter.

Her husband, Bryon Noem, was present as Kristi was questioned under oath about any sexual relations with Lewandowski. The committee asked these questions because of persistent rumors. The Department of Homeland Security is also under scrutiny for controversial ICE operations that have already led to the deaths of several U.S. citizens.

Noem was quizzed by Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, who directly asked her about the nature of her relationship with Lewandowski, who is positioned as her senior adviser. She said, “At any time during your tenure as director of the Department of Homeland Security, have you had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski?”

Kamlager-Dove: During you tenure at DHS, have you had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski? Noem: I am shocked we are peddling tabloid garbage. pic.twitter.com/aoyNEcSuMu — Acyn (@Acyn) March 4, 2026

Noem responded quickly, expressing shock that tabloid gossip about her personal life was being discussed. However, she did not give a clear “no” to the question. Instead, she commented, “I’m shocked that we’re peddling tabloid garbage in this committee today. And ma’am, one thing that I would tell you is that he is a special government employee who works for the White House.”

After this, the session became heated as both Kristi Noem and Sydney Kamlager-Dove exchanged confrontational remarks. Kamlager-Dove noted that the DHS head appeared defensive over the allegations and said it was necessary for her to give a clearer response.

Rep. Kamlager-Dove said, “It is OK for you to be offended by the question. But it is also a real question, and you should be able to answer the question clearly, and without any hesitation, if someone is asking if you or any federal official is sleeping with their subordinate.”

She further stressed that Noem must reply promptly since it not only questions her personal life but also puts her sense of judgment under the scanner.

At this statement, Kristi Noem appeared visibly angered and remarked that the topic was tabloid garbage, which she has already refuted for many years. In her words, “It’s garbage, it is offensive that you brought that up, that kind of garbage has been refuted for years.”

DHS Sec. Kristi Noem blasts Democrat lawmakers after being asked about Corey Lewandowski: “You attack conservative women and say we’re either stupid or sl*ts. That’s what you do… The tabloids you’re citing are insane.” pic.twitter.com/MFQDbBHLQl — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 5, 2026

As the DHS Secretary again avoided a formal reply, the congresswoman reminded her that her response and conduct posed a national security risk.

Kamlager-Dove added, “It is about your judgment and decision-making, it is about the 260,000 employees that work under you, who want to make sure that you are giving information and making decisions clearly. It is about a conflict of interest. It is about a national security risk.” She was supported by Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who demanded a confirmed answer on the matter.

A visibly angry Noem at this point replied strongly, “This is what you do, the socialist liberal left you go off, and you attack conservative women, and you say that we are either stupid or we’re sluts, that’s what you do. I will tell you, sir, I am neither.”

Noem’s refusal to clearly deny or admit the allegations has fueled further speculation. She repeatedly refused to answer questions about the rumored affair with Corey Lewandowski, framing the scandal as a partisan attack.

Instead of addressing the rumors, she turned the session into a political flashpoint and deflected from the issue. Lewandowski had been a longtime Trump strategist before being appointed as a special government employee in DHS. During the session, several lawmakers questioned his qualifications and scrutinized his influence within the department.