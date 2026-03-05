Congressman ‘Gifts’ Kristi Noem a New Blanket in Brutal Jab at Alleged Affair With Corey Lewandowski

Kristi Noem has been “gifted” a new blanket by Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz. The Democratic congressman was taking a jab at the blanket incident that involved her alleged secret lover, Corey Lewandowski.

During the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Moskowitz boldly flashed the package of the blanket as he took a jab at the Department of Homeland Security Secretary. The Democratic congressman said that he wanted to “end on a happy note.”

Then, he told Noem that he “got [Noem] a new Coast Guard blankie, the one you lost, so this is for you, you don’t leave empty-handed when you come to Judiciary.”

In response, Noem said, “Thank you, I appreciate that.”

OMG this Noem hearing guys, just brutal. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) told Noem he wishes Trump would fire her or that she would resign, but then on “a happy note” holds up a blanket for her. “I got you a new Coast Guard blankie. The one you lost.” pic.twitter.com/nnBRJD6SlL — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 4, 2026

Moskowitz was referring to the incident in which Lewandowski fired a U.S. Coast Guard pilot because he forgot to transfer Noem’s blanket when they switched planes. However, he had to reinstate him shortly after, as there was no other pilot available to fly the plane at that time.

As the DHS Secretary appeared before the congressional panel on Wednesday, she was grilled by Moskowitz over her relationship with Corey Lewandowski. Interestingly, her husband, Bryon Noem, was also present at the hearing.

“I want to take a personal privilege and thank my husband for being here too,” Noem said in her opening remarks. “He’s going to have to go catch a flight in a few hours, but I am glad he could be here today.”

Moskowitz is not the only one; Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin also grilled Noem over her Lewandowski affair. He also slammed her for the alleged purchase of a massive jet. “A big, beautiful jet paid for by the big, beautiful bill,” Raskin said.

He added, “Yesterday, under questioning in the Senate, you said you plan to refurbish this jet to make it into this kind of airplane, which is what’s actually being used for deportations in order to save taxpayer money.”

“In other words, you’re saying that’s actually a deportation plane. But wouldn’t it have been cheaper just to buy a deportation plane in the first place?”

“It’s like buying a Rolls-Royce to turn into a Metro bus. I was almost prepared to buy that story of how the jet was both for executive travel and mass deportation,” the Maryland Rep. commented.

Moskowitz: I want to end on a happy note. I got you a new Coast Guard blankie, the one you lost. pic.twitter.com/3S5pXUvE47 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 4, 2026

Then he said, “And then I heard about an airborne episode of entitlement, arrogance, and contempt that I could hardly believe. Apparently, when your special blanket, your blankie, was left on one of the government jets and not transported over to the new one, your special government employee, Corey Lewandowski, chivalrously stepped forward to fire the pilot midair.”

He continued, “A 2003 Coast Guard Academy graduate and distinguished U.S. Coast Guard commander in Air Station Washington, D.C. But then he had to be rehired immediately because there was no one else who could fly the two of you on the rest of the journey back home.”