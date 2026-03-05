Corey Lewandowski Breaks Silence After Kristi Noem’s Firing

Former Head of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has often been linked to Corey Lewandowski. Shortly after her firing, Lewandowski commented on the decision and it has only further sparked rumors of a romance.

During a brief phone interview with The New York Post, Lewandowski addressed questions about her getting fired. Before the ICE Barbie was officially fired, she was grilled about her alleged relationship with Lewandowski at her Congressional hearing. Later, he also commented on the controversy.

If Kristi Noem gets put out to pasture, does that mean Corey Lewandowski gets the boot too? pic.twitter.com/EP3EcptONO — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) March 5, 2026

Lewandowski claimed he didn’t want to “speculate” about her firing. He also said he had no “insight” into President Donald Trump’s decision to fire her. Lewandowski said, “I think he has his reasons for everything he does, and we have seen enormous success from his leadership at the White House.”

Lewandowski also claimed that he’d never want to “get in the mind” of the POTUS in the aftermath of this decision and continued to support Trump’s decision. He also declined to comment on Noem’s questioning at Congress about their alleged affair. Both have continued to deny the allegations.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Kristi Noem’s rumored lover Corey Lewandowski to exit DHS after fostering ‘vindictive’ culture! 🚨 Following President Trump’s March 5, 2026 firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem amid chaos, mass firings, shutdown fallout & luxury scandals, her longtime… pic.twitter.com/2UsNGupk3E — The scoop stateside (@ScoopStateside) March 5, 2026

There is one big question about Lewandowski. He was Noem’s acting Chief of Staff. With his alleged lover gone, will he follow her out the door? An anonymous Trump administration official revealed that the ex-DHS head’s chief of staff is “expected to follow” Noem. This would happen as she officially exits her role.

Lewandowski was known to fire people abruptly. This was often referred to as his “reign of terror.” The official claimed that with Lewandowski also allegedly gone, his “reign of terror” had ended. And that it represented a return to responsible and accountable governance.

The former DHS Head and her chief of staff were often the center of romantic speculation. Conspiracy theories and rumors about their alleged romance spread online. This began when he was brought in by her.

It appears that it wasn’t just netizens who were taking note of how they simply were together. Even the President himself allegedly commented on them, “making things obvious” around each other. Meaning, he probably knew about their alleged romantic relationship.

The family values party. Multiple sources: Married Republican Governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem has been having a years-long intimate relationship with former top Trump aide Republican Corey Lewandowski. (Pictured together, and with their respective spouses) pic.twitter.com/FEwUGPgh3M — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 15, 2023

However, with romance rumors also come divorce rumors. Both Noem and Lewandowski are married to different people. Noem is currently married to Bryon Noem. Rumors of a split between them have been going on for quite some time. Netizens noticed that Bryon posts about his wife far less often than before. This has added to further speculation.

Usually, the couple was observed gushing over each other on social media, whether it’s a birthday or an anniversary. Bryon rarely forgot to wish her on special days. But he did miss her 54th birthday.

All of this has kept fueling rumors. A split — or even a divorce — may be on the horizon for the couple. Will Noem’s marriage survive the brunt of this, or will her relationship also take a nosedive like her job? That is yet to be determined.

According to the BBC, Noem will now serve as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. This is a newly created role. Trump revealed it is a new position in the Western Hemisphere. Noem is reportedly being replaced by Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin.