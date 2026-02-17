Donald Trump Finally Comments on Kristi Noem’s Alleged Affair: “I’ll Find Out…”

President Donald Trump has finally commented on ICE Barbie Kristi Noem’s alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski. During a press conference aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked to share his thoughts on the alleged affair by a reporter. The POTUS had a very vague response to the question, contradicting his alleged knowledge about their affair. But it looks like someone’s job might be in danger if he really does find out about it.

During a recent press conference at Joint Base Andrews, Trump was asked point-blank about Noem’s alleged affair with Lewandowski. Initially, the President didn’t appear to hear the reporter and urged her to speak up. She then repeated the question. The reporter pointed out the “widespread belief” that Noem and Lewandowski were involved in a romantic relationship.

BREAKING: Trump just asked about the Kristi Noem and Cory Lewandowski affair… Trump: “I don’t know about that. I haven’t heard that. I’ll find out about it.” Everybody in America knows this, except the boss of the people who are having the affair. Perhaps he should pay more… pic.twitter.com/Paj4KFl37B — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 17, 2026

When Trump listened to the affair allegations, he slightly shook his head from side to side in what appears to be disappointment. He surprisingly didn’t interrupt the reporter as he usually does. When the reporter asked him if the alleged rumors were a “bad look” and if Noem’s job was at risk, Trump claimed, “I don’t know about that…”

He went on to reveal that he personally hadn’t heard about the affair rumors surrounding Noem and Lewandowski. Trump also said, “I’ll find out about it, but I haven’t heard about it.” Trump did not give room for further questions about Noem’s affair and proceeded to answer other unrelated questions.

A DHS spokesperson speaking exclusively to the Daily Beast commented on the ICE Barbie’s alleged affair rumors linking her to Lewandowski. The spokesperson claimed that the administration was strictly focused on Homeland Security rather than “salacious, baseless gossip.”

He also criticized former President Joe Biden’s administration. They claimed that the Biden administration had allegedly “failed” to keep America and its citizens safe. Similarly, both Noem and Lewandowski have strongly denied rumors of being romantically involved. That’s also considering that both of them are reportedly happily married.

One year ago. Kristi Noem adamantly denies to Megyn Kelly the rumors that she was having an affair with Trump staffer Corey Lewandowski. pic.twitter.com/RQNLNn2rhx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 16, 2023

Although in Noem’s case, rumors of a divorce between her and her husband, Bryon Noem, have been taking the internet by storm. But, as mentioned earlier, Noem continues to deny the rumors of a split and an affair with Lewandowski.

Moving on, Trump’s comments about being in the dark about Noem’s alleged affair are rather contradictory. This is because insiders speaking to the New York Post strongly suggest that Trump is very much aware of a romance between the two and allegedly ships them.

Apparently, Trump loves narrating the story about the time Noem shared a soda with Lewandowski, who is known to be a germaphobe. The source claimed that the rumored couple shared two sips of soda from the same can, grabbing the attention of Trump, who seemingly witnessed it. Per the source, this story is Trump’s “go-to story” about Noem and Lewandowski.

Kathy Hochul just called it: “Kristi Noem has forfeited her right to lead. I’m calling on her to resign as Secretary of Homeland Security or Donald Trump to do the right thing and fire her… No one is above the law. No one.” pic.twitter.com/B7rLywtrBa — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 25, 2026

Trump advised them to tone it down since this act would make it “obvious” that something romantic was brewing between Noem and Lewandowski. Naturally, neither has commented on the soda-sharing matter to date. Similarly, Trump has also claimed to be unaware of a romantic relationship between the two.

But if what Trump claimed is indeed true about being unaware of Noem and Lewandowski’s alleged romantic relationship. And he discovered the truth and was questioned about it, like he was recently. Then, there’s a high possibility that Noem might end up losing her job.

That’s mainly because of the backlash that already exists against the Trump administration because of recent events. Another controversial remark could prove politically damaging in the upcoming midterm elections.