Kristi Noem’s ‘Awkward’ Moments With Husband Bryon Are Fanning Wild Divorce Rumors

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and her marriage to Bryon Noem don’t appear to be going well, especially with the many awkward moments they’ve had. There appears to be trouble in paradise with the two, which has long fueled rumors of a split. But could it be that their marriage might actually be over? Is a divorce between them due in 2026?

The Trump Administration employee’s marriage got netizens concerned when rumors of an affair surfaced in 2021. Kristi was rumored to have been romantically involved with Corey Lewandowski since 2019, while she has been married to Bryon.

However, the two continued to strongly deny rumors over the years. Despite attempts to shut down divorce rumors, it appears that netizens continue to speculate about divorce rumors, especially in recent times.

Am I missing Corey Lewandowski in this picture of Kristi Noem’s happy Christian family? pic.twitter.com/ZyxRmMYu9J — EU says Elon should not lie abt my blue check (@emptywheel) April 20, 2025

Bryon has never missed a single opportunity to declare his love for Kristi on Instagram. He usually ensures to celebrate every moment with his wife and their family. And he especially doesn’t miss an anniversary or a birthday. But it appears that this year, he forgot to wish her for her birthday. This only added fuel to the divorce rumor fire.

In a series of awkward moments noted by The List, one of them was a family photo the couple shared on social media. A critic on X reshared the picture, pointing out one main awkward detail: Bryon was on the far end from his wife. While her daughters’ husbands appeared to be sitting beside them, Kristi and Bryon were apart from each other.

Rumors swirl around Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski, with claims of an affair resurfacing. Concerns are raised about Noem’s safety if romantically involved with Lewandowski. #Politics #Rumors pic.twitter.com/gphEtPp55Q — David Feldman (@David_Feldman_) November 3, 2025

Another such moment, the publication recorded was a still from a video Bryon posted last year on their anniversary. The couple appeared to be locked in an awkward embrace as they supposedly celebrated their anniversary. Although Bryon and Kristi were smiling, it appeared to be a facade.

Instead of looking at the camera or his wife, he looked elsewhere, seemingly lost in thought. Kristi, on the other hand, looked right at the camera but didn’t look very comfortable in her husband’s embrace. She sported an awkward smile as she appeared tightly held against his chest. Perhaps it was the timing of the photo; nonetheless, it sparked even more speculation about their marriage being on the rocks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Gentleman Bryon Noem (@sdbryonnoem)

One of the few times Bryon appeared alongside his wife this year was during her Congressional Hearing earlier this year. Kristi looked focused with the task at hand, while Bryon appeared fatigued with his drooping eyes. Bryon is usually all smiles when he’s spotted alongside his wife. But his slightly downcast demeanor beside his wife didn’t ring positive with the supporters of Kristi.

Moreover, Bryon’s Instagram feed, which used to be filled with posts about his wife, now features highlights mainly from his life. This has continued to raise concerns about a divorce between the Noems. There have certainly been several divorce rumors over the years, which the Noems continue to shut down. But with almost no direct confirmation about the status of their marriage, speculations about a potential split continue to rise.