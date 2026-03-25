At DHS Swearing-In Ceremony, Trump Says Mullin’s Wife ‘Looks Like She’s About 22’

During the swearing-in ceremony of the new DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, President Donald Trump met Mullin’s family. He particularly noted that Christie Mullin looked very young at the Tuesday ceremony.

Markwayne and Christie Mullin met in high school and have been married for 28 years. According to People, the couple also have six children: three sons, Jim, Jayce, and Andrew, and three daughters, Larra, Lynette, and Ivy. However, Trump joked that Homeland Security Secretary Mullin’s wife looked less than half her age.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. Markwayne Mullin has been CONFIRMED and will serve as Trump’s next Secretary of Homeland Security. That puts him in charge of immigration enforcement — and a shutdown that’s already straining the system. Big shift at a critical moment. pic.twitter.com/VvLiT7cTDd — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 24, 2026

The President thanked the family following Mullin’s swearing in, saying, “I want to thank the family, because without the family, he’s not here. And that goes especially for mom, who looks like she’s about 22 years old. I see these kids, but she looks very young,” Trump said, gesturing to Christie Mullin and the children.

The President’s comment amused those present, including Christie, who is 47, and who celebrated the couple’s 28th wedding anniversary in June. Meanwhile, speaking from a podium near the South End of the Oval Office at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said, “It’s a great couple,“ adding, “Congratulations to you both.”

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Moreover, he also invited Mullin’s eldest son, Jim, to join him at the podium. “Did he do a good job? Are you impressed with your father?” Trump asked Jim. “How about me? Don’t answer, you like your father better.” As Jim Mullin stepped away from the podium, the President held his arm, squeezing his bicep, and saying, “Don’t wrestle him.”

Trump told reporters and others in attendance at the DHS Secretary’s swearing in that Mullin’s eldest son, who wrestled at Oklahoma State University, saying he is “made of steel.”

According to the America First Policy Institute, Christie is described as a “lifelong Oklahoman.” Moreover, the conservative policy think tank that Christie co-chairs said that she is a “passionate business owner.” Christie and her husband reportedly took over his father’s plumbing operation as teens, and since then, have founded around three more businesses in Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, Christie also acts as a youth ministry sponsor at the Oklahoma Pentecostal Christian church. Moreover, Markwayne’s wife leads self-defense classes for young women, as a black belt in karate, and coaches girls’ gymnastics, according to the organization.

Markwayne Mullin: “I think that’s the most nervous I’ve ever been. It just seems surreal being in the Oval Office and having the president of the United States speak so highly of me and know my family by name. It’s humbling.” pic.twitter.com/7CjTaH0Tlf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2026

During a recent interview with Benny Johnson, a conservative political commentator and YouTuber, she was asked for her advice to women and girls, to which she responded, “Put the lord first.”

“If you want to be that wife and mom, it starts with being a godly woman,” Christie Mullin added. Markwayne Mullin takes over from Kristi Noem, who is now the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.